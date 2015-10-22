Oct 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between Pakistan and England on Thursday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan 1st innings
M. Hafeez c Bairstow b Ali 19
S. Masood c Buttler b Anderson 54
S. Malik c Bairstow b Stokes 2
Y. Khan c Buttler b Wood 56
Misbah-ul-Haq not out 102
A. Shafiq not out 46
Extras (lb-2 w-1) 3
Total (for 4 wickets, 90 overs) 282
Fall of wickets: 1-51 M. Hafeez,2-58 S. Malik,3-85 S. Masood
To bat: S. Ahmed, W. Riaz, Y. Shah, Z. Babar, I. Khan
Bowling
J. Anderson 16 - 5 - 33 - 1
S. Broad 13 - 2 - 36 - 0
M. Ali 20 - 3 - 82 - 1
M. Wood 14 - 6 - 26 - 1
B. Stokes 14 - 3 - 43 - 1(w-1)
A. Rashid 13 - 1 - 60 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Match referee: Andy Pycroft