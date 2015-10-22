Oct 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between Pakistan and England on Thursday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings M. Hafeez c Bairstow b Ali 19 S. Masood c Buttler b Anderson 54 S. Malik c Bairstow b Stokes 2 Y. Khan c Buttler b Wood 56 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 102 A. Shafiq not out 46 Extras (lb-2 w-1) 3 Total (for 4 wickets, 90 overs) 282 Fall of wickets: 1-51 M. Hafeez,2-58 S. Malik,3-85 S. Masood To bat: S. Ahmed, W. Riaz, Y. Shah, Z. Babar, I. Khan Bowling J. Anderson 16 - 5 - 33 - 1 S. Broad 13 - 2 - 36 - 0 M. Ali 20 - 3 - 82 - 1 M. Wood 14 - 6 - 26 - 1 B. Stokes 14 - 3 - 43 - 1(w-1) A. Rashid 13 - 1 - 60 - 0 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Andy Pycroft