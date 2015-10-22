Oct 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between India and South Africa on Thursday in Chennai, India
India Innings
Ro. Sharma c du Plessis b Morris 21
S. Dhawan c de Kock b Rabada 7
V. Kohli c de Kock b Rabada 138
A. Rahane c de Kock b Steyn 45
S. Raina c de Villiers b Steyn 53
M. Dhoni c de Villiers b Steyn 15
H. Singh b Rabada 0
A. Patel not out 4
B. Kumar run out (Steyn) 0
Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-12) 16
Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 299
Fall of wickets: 1-28 Ro. Sharma,2-35 S. Dhawan,3-139 A. Rahane,4-266 S. Raina,5-291 V. Kohli,6-291 H. Singh,7-299 M. Dhoni,8-299 B. Kumar
Did not bat: M. Sharma, A. Mishra
Bowling
D. Steyn 10 - 0 - 61 - 3(w-1)
K. Rabada 10 - 0 - 54 - 3(w-5)
C. Morris 9 - 0 - 55 - 1(w-4)
A. Phangiso 9 - 0 - 51 - 0(w-1)
I. Tahir 9 - 0 - 58 - 0(nb-1)
F. Behardien 3 - 0 - 17 - 0(w-1)
South Africa Innings
Q. de Kock c Rahane b H. Singh 43
H. Amla c Dhawan b M. Sharma 7
F. du Plessis c Dhoni b A. Patel 17
A. de Villiers c Dhoni b B. Kumar 112
D. Miller lbw b H. Singh 6
F. Behardien lbw b Mishra 22
C. Morris run out (Rahane) 9
A. Phangiso c A. Patel b B. Kumar 20
D. Steyn c Rahane b B. Kumar 6
K. Rabada not out 8
I. Tahir not out 4
Extras (lb-3 nb-2 w-5) 10
Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 264
Fall of wickets: 1-36 H. Amla,2-67 Q. de Kock,3-79 F. du Plessis,4-88 D. Miller,5-144 F. Behardien,6-185 C. Morris,7-233 A. de Villiers,8-250 A. Phangiso,9-250 D. Steyn
Bowling
B. Kumar 10 - 0 - 68 - 3(nb-1 w-4)
M. Sharma 10 - 0 - 48 - 1(nb-1 w-1)
H. Singh 10 - 0 - 50 - 2
A. Patel 10 - 0 - 40 - 1
A. Mishra 10 - 1 - 55 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Umpire: Chettithody Shamsuddin
TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary
Match referee: Chris Broad
Result: India won by 35 runs