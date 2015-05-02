May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Saturday in Khulna, Bangladesh Bangladesh 1st innings 332 (M. Haque 80, I. Kayes 51) Pakistan 1st innings 628 (M. Hafeez 224, A. Shafiq 83, A. Ali 83, S. Ahmed 82, Misbah-ul-Haq 59; T. Islam 6-163) Bangladesh 2nd innings (Overnight: 555-6) T. Iqbal st S. Ahmed b Hafeez 206 I. Kayes c sub b Babar 150 M. Haque b J. Khan 21 Mahmudullah lbw b J. Khan 40 S. Al Hasan not out 76 M. Rahim lbw b Hafeez 0 S. Sarkar c Hafeez b Shafiq 33 S. Hom not out 20 Extras (lb-4 nb-3 w-2) 9 Total (for 6 wickets, 136 overs) 555 Fall of wickets: 1-312 I. Kayes,2-345 M. Haque,3-399 T. Iqbal,4-463 Mahmudullah,5-464 M. Rahim,6-524 S. Sarkar To bat: T. Islam, R. Hossain, M. Shahid Bowling J. Khan 21 - 5 - 88 - 2(nb-3 w-1) Z. Babar 32 - 1 - 125 - 1 M. Hafeez 20 - 0 - 82 - 2 W. Riaz 20 - 3 - 75 - 0(w-1) Y. Shah 30 - 2 - 123 - 0 Az. Ali 6 - 1 - 26 - 0 A. Shafiq 7 - 0 - 32 - 1 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Draw