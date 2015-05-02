May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Saturday in Khulna, Bangladesh
Bangladesh 1st innings 332 (M. Haque 80, I. Kayes 51)
Pakistan 1st innings 628 (M. Hafeez 224, A. Shafiq 83, A. Ali 83, S. Ahmed 82, Misbah-ul-Haq 59; T. Islam 6-163)
Bangladesh 2nd innings (Overnight: 555-6)
T. Iqbal st S. Ahmed b Hafeez 206
I. Kayes c sub b Babar 150
M. Haque b J. Khan 21
Mahmudullah lbw b J. Khan 40
S. Al Hasan not out 76
M. Rahim lbw b Hafeez 0
S. Sarkar c Hafeez b Shafiq 33
S. Hom not out 20
Extras (lb-4 nb-3 w-2) 9
Total (for 6 wickets, 136 overs) 555
Fall of wickets: 1-312 I. Kayes,2-345 M. Haque,3-399 T. Iqbal,4-463 Mahmudullah,5-464 M. Rahim,6-524 S. Sarkar
To bat: T. Islam, R. Hossain, M. Shahid
Bowling
J. Khan 21 - 5 - 88 - 2(nb-3 w-1)
Z. Babar 32 - 1 - 125 - 1
M. Hafeez 20 - 0 - 82 - 2
W. Riaz 20 - 3 - 75 - 0(w-1)
Y. Shah 30 - 2 - 123 - 0
Az. Ali 6 - 1 - 26 - 0
A. Shafiq 7 - 0 - 32 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Nigel Llong
Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz
TV umpire: Sharfuddoula
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: Draw