Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Australia and Pakistan on Saturday in Brisbane, Australia Australia 1st innings 429 (S. Smith 130, P. Handscomb 105, M. Renshaw 71; W. Riaz 4-89, M. Amir 4-97) Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 97-8) S. Aslam c Wade b Bird 22 Az. Ali c Khawaja b Starc 5 B. Azam c Smith b Hazlewood 19 Y. Khan c Wade b Hazlewood 0 Misbah-ul-Haq c Renshaw b Bird 4 A. Shafiq c Khawaja b Starc 2 S. Ahmed not out 59 W. Riaz c&b Hazlewood 1 Y. Shah c Khawaja b Starc 1 M. Amir c Wade b Bird 21 R. Ali run out (Warner, Warner) 4 Extras (lb-3 w-1) 4 Total (all out, 55 overs) 142 Fall of wickets: 1-6 Az. Ali,2-43 B. Azam,3-43 Y. Khan,4-48 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-54 A. Shafiq,6-56 S. Aslam,7-66 W. Riaz,8-67 Y. Shah,9-121 M. Amir,10-142 R. Ali Bowling M. Starc 18 - 2 - 63 - 3(w-1) J. Hazlewood 14 - 1 - 22 - 3 J. Bird 12 - 6 - 23 - 3 N. Lyon 11 - 2 - 31 - 0 Australia 2nd innings D. Warner c Riaz b Amir 12 M. Renshaw c Y. Khan b R. Ali 6 U. Khawaja c Misbah-ul-Haq b R. Ali 74 S. Smith c R. Ali b Shah 63 P. Handscomb not out 35 N. Maddinson c B. Azam b Riaz 4 M. Wade not out 1 Extras (b-2 lb-4 nb-1) 7 Total (for 5 wickets declared, 39 overs) 202 Fall of wickets: 1-12 D. Warner,2-24 M. Renshaw,3-135 S. Smith,4-188 U. Khawaja,5-199 N. Maddinson Did not bat: M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon, J. Bird Bowling M. Amir 8 - 0 - 37 - 1 R. Ali 10 - 1 - 40 - 2 Y. Shah 10 - 1 - 45 - 1 W. Riaz 7 - 1 - 47 - 1(nb-1) Az. Ali 4 - 0 - 27 - 0 Pakistan 2nd innings (Target: 490 runs) S. Aslam c Renshaw b Starc 15 Az. Ali not out 41 B. Azam c Smith b Lyon 14 Y. Khan not out 0 Extras 0 Total (for 2 wickets, 33 overs) 70 Fall of wickets: 1-31 S. Aslam,2-54 B. Azam To bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, Y. Shah, W. Riaz, M. Amir, R. Ali Bowling M. Starc 8 - 3 - 28 - 1 J. Hazlewood 11 - 8 - 5 - 0 J. Bird 8 - 3 - 24 - 0 N. Lyon 6 - 2 - 13 - 1 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle