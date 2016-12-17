Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the fifth and final Test between India and England on Saturday in Chennai, India England 1st innings (Overnight: 284-4) A. Cook c Kohli b Jadeja 10 K. Jennings c P. Patel b I. Sharma 1 J. Root c P. Patel b Jadeja 88 M. Ali c Jadeja b U. Yadav 146 J. Bairstow c Rahul b Jadeja 49 B. Stokes c P. Patel b R. Ashwin 6 J. Buttler lbw b I. Sharma 5 L. Dawson not out 66 A. Rashid c P. Patel b U. Yadav 60 S. Broad run out (Rahul, P. Patel) 19 J. Ball b Mishra 12 Extras (b-4 lb-5 w-1 pen-5) 15 Total (all out, 157.2 overs) 477 Fall of wickets: 1-7 K. Jennings,2-21 A. Cook,3-167 J. Root,4-253 J. Bairstow,5-287 B. Stokes,6-300 J. Buttler,7-321 M. Ali,8-429 A. Rashid,9-455 S. Broad,10-477 J. Ball Bowling U. Yadav 21 - 3 - 73 - 2(w-1) I. Sharma 21 - 6 - 42 - 2 R. Jadeja 45 - 9 - 106 - 3 R. Ashwin 44 - 3 - 151 - 1 A. Mishra 25.2 - 5 - 87 - 1 K. Nair 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 India 1st innings L. Rahul not out 30 P. Patel not out 28 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (for no loss, 20 overs) 60 Fall of wickets: To bat: M. Vijay, C. Pujara, V. Kohli, K. Nair, R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, A. Mishra, I. Sharma, U. Yadav Bowling S. Broad 5 - 2 - 6 - 0 J. Ball 3 - 0 - 9 - 0 M. Ali 7 - 1 - 18 - 0 B. Stokes 2 - 0 - 12 - 0 A. Rashid 2 - 0 - 13 - 0 L. Dawson 1 - 0 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Simon Fry TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Jeff Crowe