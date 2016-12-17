Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the fifth and final Test between India and England on Saturday in Chennai, India England 1st innings (Overnight: 284-4) A. Cook c Kohli b Jadeja 10 K. Jennings c P. Patel b I. Sharma 1 J. Root c P. Patel b Jadeja 88 M. Ali c Jadeja b U. Yadav 146 J. Bairstow c Rahul b Jadeja 49 B. Stokes c P. Patel b R. Ashwin 6 J. Buttler lbw b I. Sharma 5 L. Dawson not out 66 A. Rashid c P. Patel b U. Yadav 60 S. Broad run out (Rahul, P. Patel) 19 J. Ball b Mishra 12 Extras (b-4 lb-5 w-1 pen-5) 15 Total (all out, 157.2 overs) 477 Fall of wickets: 1-7 K. Jennings,2-21 A. Cook,3-167 J. Root,4-253 J. Bairstow,5-287 B. Stokes,6-300 J. Buttler,7-321 M. Ali,8-429 A. Rashid,9-455 S. Broad,10-477 J. Ball Bowling U. Yadav 21 - 3 - 73 - 2(w-1) I. Sharma 21 - 6 - 42 - 2 R. Jadeja 45 - 9 - 106 - 3 R. Ashwin 44 - 3 - 151 - 1 A. Mishra 25.2 - 5 - 87 - 1 K. Nair 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 India 1st innings L. Rahul not out 30 P. Patel not out 28 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (for no loss, 20 overs) 60 Fall of wickets: To bat: M. Vijay, C. Pujara, V. Kohli, K. Nair, R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, A. Mishra, I. Sharma, U. Yadav Bowling S. Broad 5 - 2 - 6 - 0 J. Ball 3 - 0 - 9 - 0 M. Ali 7 - 1 - 18 - 0 B. Stokes 2 - 0 - 12 - 0 A. Rashid 2 - 0 - 13 - 0 L. Dawson 1 - 0 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Simon Fry TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Jeff Crowe
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.