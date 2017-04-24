April 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between West Indies and Pakistan on Monday in Kingston, Jamaica
West Indies 1st innings 286 (R. Chase 63, J. Holder 57no, S. Dowrich 56; M. Amir 6-44)
Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 201-4)
Azhar Ali c Dowrich b Joseph 15
Ahmed Shehzad lbw b Holder 31
Babar Azam b Gabriel 72
Younis Khan c K. Brathwaite b Gabriel 58
Misbah-ul-Haq not out 99
Asad Shafiq c Dowrich b Gabriel 22
Sarfraz Ahmed b Bishoo 54
Mohammad Amir c Dowrich b Joseph 11
Wahab Riaz b Joseph 9
Yasir Shah run out () 8
Mohammad Abbas lbw b Chase 1
Extras (b-4 lb-10 nb-12 w-1) 27
Total (all out, 138.4 overs) 407
Fall of wickets: 1-23 Az. Ali,2-54 A. Shehzad,3-185 Y. Khan,4-186 B. Azam,5-236 A. Shafiq,6-324 S. Ahmed,7-341 M. Amir,8-355 W. Riaz,9-373 Y. Shah,10-407 M. Abbas
Bowling
S. Gabriel 29 - 6 - 92 - 3(nb-6)
A. Joseph 31 - 8 - 71 - 3(nb-2)
J. Holder 30 - 6 - 65 - 1(nb-4)
D. Bishoo 33 - 2 - 106 - 1(w-1)
R. Chase 8.4 - 1 - 37 - 1
K. Brathwaite 7 - 1 - 22 - 0
West Indies 2nd innings
K. Brathwaite b Shah 14
K. Powell c Y. Khan b Shah 49
S. Hetmyer b Shah 20
S. Hope lbw b Shah 6
D. Bishoo not out 0
V. Singh not out 0
Extras (lb-4) 4
Total (for 4 wickets, 28 overs) 93
Fall of wickets: 1-22 K. Brathwaite,2-72 S. Hetmyer,3-84 S. Hope,4-89 K. Powell
To bat: S. Dowrich, R. Chase, J. Holder, A. Joseph, S. Gabriel
Bowling
Mohammad Amir 9 - 2 - 11 - 0
Mohammad Abbas 6 - 0 - 21 - 0
Yasir Shah 9 - 0 - 33 - 4
Wahab Riaz 4 - 0 - 24 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Match referee: Chris Broad