March 17 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Friday in Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 268 (H. Nicholls 118; J. Duminy 4-47) South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 20-2) S. Cook c Neesham b Southee 3 D. Elgar c Neesham b de Grandhomme 9 K. Rabada b Southee 9 H. Amla c Nicholls b de Grandhomme 21 J. Duminy c Nicholls b Wagner 16 F. du Plessis c Watling b de Grandhomme 22 T. Bavuma c Neesham b Wagner 89 Q. de Kock c Watling b Neesham 91 V. Philander not out 36 K. Maharaj c Williamson b Wagner 1 M. Morkel not out 31 Extras (b-4 lb-5 w-12) 21 Total (for 9 wickets, 95 overs) 349 Fall of wickets: 1-12 S. Cook,2-12 D. Elgar,3-26 K. Rabada,4-59 J. Duminy,5-79 H. Amla,6-94 F. du Plessis,7-254 Q. de Kock,8-290 T. Bavuma,9-302 K. Maharaj To bat: Bowling T. Southee 27 - 7 - 98 - 2(w-1) C. de Grandhomme 23 - 7 - 52 - 3 N. Wagner 21 - 1 - 96 - 3(w-1) J. Patel 12 - 0 - 53 - 0 J. Neesham 12 - 2 - 41 - 1(w-2) Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: David Boon