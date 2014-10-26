Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between Pakistan and Australia on Sunday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 454 (S. Ahmed 109, Y. Khan 106, A. Shafiq 89, Misbah-ul-Haq 69, A. Ali 53) Australia 1st innings 303 (D. Warner 133) Pakistan 2nd innings 286 for 2 decl (A. Shehzad 131, Y. Khan 103no) Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 59-4; Target: 438 runs) C. Rogers b I. Khan 43 D. Warner st S. Ahmed b Babar 29 A. Doolan lbw b Babar 0 M. Clarke lbw b Shah 3 N. Lyon lbw b Shah 0 S. Smith c Shafiq b Shah 55 M. Marsh c Az. Ali b Babar 3 B. Haddin b Babar 0 M. Johnson st S. Ahmed b Shah 61 P. Siddle c Az. Ali b Babar 15 S. O'Keefe not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-2) 7 Total (all out, 91.1 overs) 216 Fall of wickets: 1-44 D. Warner,2-44 A. Doolan,3-49 M. Clarke,4-49 N. Lyon,5-92 C. Rogers,6-101 M. Marsh,7-105 B. Haddin,8-170 S. Smith,9-213 M. Johnson,10-216 P. Siddle Bowling I. Khan 7 - 2 - 22 - 1 R. Ali 13 - 4 - 36 - 0(nb-1) M. Hafeez 15 - 4 - 29 - 0 Z. Babar 31.1 - 7 - 74 - 5(nb-1) Y. Shah 25 - 6 - 50 - 4 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: Pakistan won by 221 runs