Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between West Indies and Bangladesh on Friday in St. George's, Grenada West Indies Innings C. Gayle c Gazi b Mahmudullah 58 K. Edwards b A. Hossain 0 Da. Bravo lbw b Gazi 53 D. Ramdin c Rahim b A. Hossain 34 L. Simmons c Mahmudullah b Mortaza 40 K. Pollard b Mortaza 26 Dw. Bravo c Rahim b Mortaza 6 J. Holder not out 8 S. Narine not out 7 Extras (b-1 lb-2 w-12) 15 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 247 Fall of wickets: 1-5 K. Edwards,2-93 C. Gayle,3-144 Da. Bravo,4-171 D. Ramdin,5-222 K. Pollard,6-231 L. Simmons,7-231 Dw. Bravo Did not bat: R. Rampaul, K. Roach Bowling M. Mortaza 10 - 1 - 39 - 3(w-1) A. Hossain 10 - 1 - 60 - 2(w-1) M. Mahmudullah 10 - 0 - 47 - 1(w-4) S. Gazi 9 - 1 - 47 - 1(w-1) Nas. Hossain 1 - 0 - 8 - 0 A. Razzak 10 - 0 - 43 - 0(w-1) Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal c Gayle b Roach 37 A. Haque c Ramdin b Holder 7 I. Kayes c Simmons b Rampaul 1 Sh. Rahman b Roach 4 M. Rahim c Ramdin b Narine 6 M. Mahmudullah b Narine 0 Nas. Hossain c Pollard b Roach 6 S. Gazi c K. Edwards b Narine 2 M. Mortaza lbw b Rampaul 2 A. Razzak not out 0 A. Hossain run out (Simmons, Ramdin) 0 Extras (w-5) 5 Total (all out, 24.4 overs) 70 Fall of wickets: 1-12 A. Haque,2-27 I. Kayes,3-42 Sh. Rahman,4-57 M. Rahim,5-57 M. Mahmudullah,6-57 T. Iqbal,7-60 S. Gazi,8-66 Nas. Hossain,9-70 M. Mortaza,10-70 A. Hossain Bowling J. Holder 6 - 0 - 17 - 1 R. Rampaul 5.4 - 1 - 21 - 2(w-1) K. Roach 6 - 2 - 19 - 3 S. Narine 7 - 0 - 13 - 3(w-4) Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Jeff Crowe TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite Result: West Indies won by 177 runs
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.