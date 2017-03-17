March 17 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third Test between India and Australia on Friday in Ranchi, India
Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 299-4)
M. Renshaw c Kohli b U. Yadav 44
D. Warner c&b Jadeja 19
S. Smith not out 178
S. Marsh c Pujara b R. Ashwin 2
P. Handscomb lbw b U. Yadav 19
G. Maxwell c Saha b Jadeja 104
M. Wade c Saha b Jadeja 37
P. Cummins b Jadeja 0
S. O'Keefe c Vijay b U. Yadav 25
N. Lyon c Nair b Jadeja 1
J. Hazlewood run out (Jadeja, Rahul) 0
Extras (b-9 lb-11 nb-2) 22
Total (all out, 137.3 overs) 451
Fall of wickets: 1-50 D. Warner,2-80 M. Renshaw,3-89 S. Marsh,4-140 P. Handscomb,5-331 G. Maxwell,6-395 M. Wade,7-395 P. Cummins,8-446 S. O'Keefe,9-449 N. Lyon,10-451 J. Hazlewood
Bowling
I. Sharma 20 - 2 - 70 - 0(nb-2)
U. Yadav 31 - 3 - 106 - 3
R. Ashwin 34 - 2 - 114 - 1
R. Jadeja 49.3 - 8 - 124 - 5
M. Vijay 3 - 0 - 17 - 0
India 1st innings
L. Rahul c Wade b Cummins 67
M. Vijay not out 42
C. Pujara not out 10
Extras (lb-1) 1
Total (for 1 wickets, 40 overs) 120
Fall of wickets: 1-91 L. Rahul
To bat: V. Kohli, A. Rahane, K. Nair, W. Saha, R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, U. Yadav, I. Sharma
Bowling
J. Hazlewood 9 - 2 - 25 - 0
P. Cummins 10 - 1 - 22 - 1
S. O'Keefe 10 - 3 - 30 - 0
N. Lyon 11 - 0 - 42 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Umpire: Ian Gould
TV umpire: Nigel Llong
Match referee: Richie Richardson