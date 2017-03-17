March 17 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Friday in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka 1st innings 338 (D. Chandimal 138)
Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 214-5)
T. Iqbal lbw b Herath 49
S. Sarkar b Sandakan 61
I. Kayes lbw b Sandakan 34
Sa. Rahman c D. de Silva b Lakmal 42
T. Islam lbw b Sandakan 0
S. Al Hasan c Chandimal b Sandakan 116
M. Rahim b Lakmal 52
Mosa. Hossain st Dickwella b Herath 75
M. Hasan lbw b Herath 24
M. Rahman lbw b Herath 0
S. Roy not out 0
Extras (b-4 lb-8 w-2) 14
Total (all out, 134.1 overs) 467
Fall of wickets: 1-95 T. Iqbal,2-130 S. Sarkar,3-192 I. Kayes,4-192 T. Islam,5-198 Sa. Rahman,6-290 M. Rahim,7-421 S. Al Hasan,8-454 M. Hasan,9-454 M. Rahman,10-467 Mosa. Hossain
Bowling
S. Lakmal 25 - 3 - 90 - 2(w-1)
D. Perera 33 - 5 - 100 - 0
R. Herath 34.1 - 6 - 82 - 4
A. Gunaratne 7 - 0 - 38 - 0(w-1)
L. Sandakan 33 - 2 - 140 - 4
D. de Silva 2 - 0 - 5 - 0
Sri Lanka 2nd innings
D. Karunaratne not out 25
U. Tharanga not out 25
Extras (b-4) 4
Total (for no loss, 13 overs) 54
Fall of wickets:
To bat: K. Mendis, D. Chandimal, A. Gunaratne, D. de Silva, N. Dickwella, D. Perera, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Sandakan
Bowling
S. Roy 5 - 1 - 13 - 0
M. Hasan 4 - 0 - 20 - 0
M. Rahman 1 - 0 - 6 - 0
S. Al Hasan 2 - 0 - 6 - 0
Mosa. Hossain 1 - 0 - 5 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus
Match referee: Andy Pycroft