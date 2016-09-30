Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between India and New Zealand on Friday in Kolkata, India
India 1st innings
S. Dhawan b Henry 1
M. Vijay c Watling b Henry 9
C. Pujara c Guptill b Wagner 87
V. Kohli c Latham b Boult 9
A. Rahane lbw b Patel 77
Ro. Sharma c Latham b Patel 2
R. Ashwin lbw b Henry 26
W. Saha not out 14
R. Jadeja not out 0
Extras (b-8 lb-6) 14
Total (for 7 wickets, 86 overs) 239
Fall of wickets: 1-1 S. Dhawan,2-28 M. Vijay,3-46 V. Kohli,4-187 C. Pujara,5-193 Ro. Sharma,6-200 A. Rahane,7-231 R. Ashwin
To bat: B. Kumar, M. Shami
Bowling
T. Boult 16 - 8 - 33 - 1
M. Henry 15 - 6 - 35 - 3
N. Wagner 15 - 5 - 37 - 1
M. Santner 19 - 5 - 54 - 0
J. Patel 21 - 3 - 66 - 2
Referees
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: CK Nandan
Match referee: David Boon