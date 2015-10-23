Oct 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between Pakistan and England on Friday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 282-4)
M. Hafeez c Bairstow b Ali 19
S. Masood c Buttler b Anderson 54
S. Malik c Bairstow b Stokes 2
Y. Khan c Buttler b Wood 56
Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Broad 102
A. Shafiq c Root b Wood 83
S. Ahmed c Anderson b Ali 32
W. Riaz c Anderson b Ali 6
Y. Shah c Stokes b Rashid 16
Z. Babar lbw b Wood 3
I. Khan not out 0
Extras (lb-4 w-1) 5
Total (all out, 118.5 overs) 378
Fall of wickets: 1-51 M. Hafeez,2-58 S. Malik,3-85 S. Masood,4-178 Y. Khan,5-282 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-334 S. Ahmed,7-342 W. Riaz,8-370 Y. Shah,9-377 Z. Babar,10-378 A. Shafiq
Bowling
J. Anderson 20 - 5 - 40 - 1
S. Broad 17 - 4 - 48 - 1
M. Ali 25 - 3 - 108 - 3
M. Wood 19.5 - 7 - 39 - 3
B. Stokes 17 - 3 - 55 - 1(w-1)
A. Rashid 20 - 1 - 84 - 1
England 1st innings
A. Cook c sub b Shah 65
M. Ali c Masood b Riaz 1
I. Bell c S. Ahmed b I. Khan 4
J. Root not out 76
J. Bairstow not out 27
Extras (lb-1 nb-3 w-5) 9
Total (for 3 wickets, 51 overs) 182
Fall of wickets: 1-5 M. Ali,2-14 I. Bell,3-127 A. Cook
To bat: B. Stokes, J. Buttler, A. Rashid, S. Broad, M. Wood, J. Anderson
Bowling
I. Khan 10 - 4 - 26 - 1
W. Riaz 10 - 0 - 51 - 1(nb-3 w-1)
Z. Babar 10 - 2 - 35 - 0
Y. Shah 17 - 2 - 59 - 1
S. Malik 4 - 1 - 10 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Match referee: Andy Pycroft