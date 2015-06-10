Cricket-England deserve 'favourites' tag in Champions Trophy - Moeen
LONDON, May 10 England's formidable limited-overs squad fully deserve the 'favourites' tag going into next month's Champions Trophy at home, all-rounder Moeen Ali has said.
June 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first and final Test between Bangladesh and India on Wednesday in Fatullah, Bangladesh India 1st innings M. Vijay not out 89 S. Dhawan not out 150 Extras 0 Total (for no loss, 56 overs) 239 Fall of wickets: To bat: R. Sharma, V. Kohli, A. Rahane, W. Saha, R. Ashwin, H. Singh, U. Yadav, I. Sharma, V. Aaron Bowling M. Shahid 12 - 2 - 52 - 0 S. Sarkar 2 - 0 - 7 - 0 S. Hom 13 - 0 - 47 - 0 S. Al Hasan 9 - 1 - 34 - 0 T. Islam 12 - 0 - 55 - 0 J. Hossain 7 - 0 - 41 - 0 I. Kayes 1 - 0 - 3 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Match referee: Andy Pycroft
MELBOURNE, May 10 The new Perth Stadium will not be finished in time for the third Ashes test between Australia and England in December and the match will therefore be hosted at the traditional WACA ground, Cricket Australia confirmed on Wednesday.