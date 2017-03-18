March 18 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 338 (D. Chandimal 138) Bangladesh 1st innings 467 (S. Al Hasan 116, M. Hossain 75, S. Sarkar 61, M. Rahim 52; R. Herath 4-82, L. Sandakan 4-140) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 54-0) D. Karunaratne c Sarkar b Al Hasan 126 U. Tharanga b M. Hasan 26 K. Mendis c Rahim b M. Rahman 36 D. Chandimal c Rahim b M. Rahman 5 A. Gunaratne lbw b Al Hasan 7 D. de Silva c Rahim b M. Rahman 0 N. Dickwella c Rahim b Al Hasan 5 D. Perera not out 26 R. Herath lbw b T. Islam 9 S. Lakmal not out 16 Extras (b-4 lb-7 w-1) 12 Total (for 8 wickets, 100 overs) 268 Fall of wickets: 1-57 U. Tharanga,2-143 K. Mendis,3-165 D. Chandimal,4-176 A. Gunaratne,5-177 D. de Silva,6-190 N. Dickwella,7-217 D. Karunaratne,8-238 R. Herath To bat: L. Sandakan Bowling S. Roy 16 - 4 - 36 - 0(w-1) M. Hasan 22 - 0 - 67 - 1 M. Rahman 19 - 3 - 52 - 3 S. Al Hasan 30 - 8 - 61 - 3 Mosa. Hossain 3 - 0 - 10 - 0 T. Islam 10 - 1 - 31 - 1 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Andy Pycroft