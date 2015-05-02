May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between West Indies and England on Saturday in Bridgetown, Barbados
England 1st innings (Overnight: 240-7)
A. Cook c Ramdin b Samuels 105
J. Trott c Permaul b Gabriel 0
G. Ballance b Holder 18
I. Bell c&b Holder 0
J. Root c Ramdin b Permaul 33
M. Ali run out (Hope, Ramdin) 58
B. Stokes c Hope b Gabriel 22
J. Buttler not out 3
C. Jordan c Ramdin b Taylor 3
S. Broad b Taylor 10
J. Anderson b Taylor 0
Extras (lb-1 nb-3 w-1) 5
Total (all out, 96.3 overs) 257
Fall of wickets: 1-0 J. Trott,2-38 G. Ballance,3-38 I. Bell,4-91 J. Root,5-189 M. Ali,6-233 B. Stokes,7-240 A. Cook,8-247 C. Jordan,9-257 S. Broad,10-257 J. Anderson
Bowling
J. Taylor 18.3 - 8 - 36 - 3(nb-3)
S. Gabriel 15 - 3 - 47 - 2(w-1)
J. Holder 16 - 4 - 34 - 2
M. Samuels 27 - 5 - 53 - 1
V. Permaul 20 - 1 - 86 - 1
West Indies 1st innings
K. Brathwaite c Jordan b Anderson 0
S. Hope c Cook b Anderson 5
Da. Bravo c Jordan b Ali 9
M. Samuels lbw b Anderson 9
S. Chanderpaul c Jordan b Root 25
J. Blackwood c Ali b Anderson 85
D. Ramdin c Buttler b Broad 13
J. Holder c Buttler b Stokes 5
V. Permaul c sub b Anderson 18
J. Taylor b Anderson 15
S. Gabriel not out 0
Extras (b-4 lb-1) 5
Total (all out, 49.4 overs) 189
Fall of wickets: 1-0 K. Brathwaite,2-5 S. Hope,3-21 M. Samuels,4-37 Da. Bravo,5-82 S. Chanderpaul,6-107 D. Ramdin,7-124 J. Holder,8-162 V. Permaul,9-178 J. Taylor,10-189 J. Blackwood
Bowling
J. Anderson 12.4 - 5 - 42 - 6
S. Broad 10 - 3 - 31 - 1
M. Ali 10 - 2 - 56 - 1
J. Root 9 - 1 - 34 - 1
C. Jordan 6 - 3 - 4 - 0
B. Stokes 2 - 0 - 17 - 1
England 2nd innings
A. Cook c K. Brathwaite b Gabriel 4
J. Trott lbw b Taylor 9
G. Ballance not out 12
I. Bell lbw b Taylor 0
J. Root c Da. Bravo b Holder 1
M. Ali b Permaul 8
B. Stokes not out 0
Extras (b-4 lb-1) 5
Total (for 5 wickets, 21 overs) 39
Fall of wickets: 1-11 J. Trott,2-13 A. Cook,3-18 I. Bell,4-28 J. Root,5-39 M. Ali
To bat: J. Buttler, C. Jordan, S. Broad, J. Anderson
Bowling
J. Taylor 6 - 1 - 16 - 2
S. Gabriel 6 - 4 - 4 - 1
J. Holder 4 - 1 - 7 - 1
V. Permaul 4 - 1 - 7 - 1
M. Samuels 1 - 1 - 0 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Billy Bowden
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Steve Davis
Match referee: Andy Pycroft