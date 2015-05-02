May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between West Indies and England on Saturday in Bridgetown, Barbados England 1st innings (Overnight: 240-7) A. Cook c Ramdin b Samuels 105 J. Trott c Permaul b Gabriel 0 G. Ballance b Holder 18 I. Bell c&b Holder 0 J. Root c Ramdin b Permaul 33 M. Ali run out (Hope, Ramdin) 58 B. Stokes c Hope b Gabriel 22 J. Buttler not out 3 C. Jordan c Ramdin b Taylor 3 S. Broad b Taylor 10 J. Anderson b Taylor 0 Extras (lb-1 nb-3 w-1) 5 Total (all out, 96.3 overs) 257 Fall of wickets: 1-0 J. Trott,2-38 G. Ballance,3-38 I. Bell,4-91 J. Root,5-189 M. Ali,6-233 B. Stokes,7-240 A. Cook,8-247 C. Jordan,9-257 S. Broad,10-257 J. Anderson Bowling J. Taylor 18.3 - 8 - 36 - 3(nb-3) S. Gabriel 15 - 3 - 47 - 2(w-1) J. Holder 16 - 4 - 34 - 2 M. Samuels 27 - 5 - 53 - 1 V. Permaul 20 - 1 - 86 - 1 West Indies 1st innings K. Brathwaite c Jordan b Anderson 0 S. Hope c Cook b Anderson 5 Da. Bravo c Jordan b Ali 9 M. Samuels lbw b Anderson 9 S. Chanderpaul c Jordan b Root 25 J. Blackwood c Ali b Anderson 85 D. Ramdin c Buttler b Broad 13 J. Holder c Buttler b Stokes 5 V. Permaul c sub b Anderson 18 J. Taylor b Anderson 15 S. Gabriel not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-1) 5 Total (all out, 49.4 overs) 189 Fall of wickets: 1-0 K. Brathwaite,2-5 S. Hope,3-21 M. Samuels,4-37 Da. Bravo,5-82 S. Chanderpaul,6-107 D. Ramdin,7-124 J. Holder,8-162 V. Permaul,9-178 J. Taylor,10-189 J. Blackwood Bowling J. Anderson 12.4 - 5 - 42 - 6 S. Broad 10 - 3 - 31 - 1 M. Ali 10 - 2 - 56 - 1 J. Root 9 - 1 - 34 - 1 C. Jordan 6 - 3 - 4 - 0 B. Stokes 2 - 0 - 17 - 1 England 2nd innings A. Cook c K. Brathwaite b Gabriel 4 J. Trott lbw b Taylor 9 G. Ballance not out 12 I. Bell lbw b Taylor 0 J. Root c Da. Bravo b Holder 1 M. Ali b Permaul 8 B. Stokes not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-1) 5 Total (for 5 wickets, 21 overs) 39 Fall of wickets: 1-11 J. Trott,2-13 A. Cook,3-18 I. Bell,4-28 J. Root,5-39 M. Ali To bat: J. Buttler, C. Jordan, S. Broad, J. Anderson Bowling J. Taylor 6 - 1 - 16 - 2 S. Gabriel 6 - 4 - 4 - 1 J. Holder 4 - 1 - 7 - 1 V. Permaul 4 - 1 - 7 - 1 M. Samuels 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Billy Bowden Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Steve Davis Match referee: Andy Pycroft