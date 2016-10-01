Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between India and New Zealand on Saturday in Kolkata, India India 1st innings (Overnight: 239-7) S. Dhawan b Henry 1 M. Vijay c Watling b Henry 9 C. Pujara c Guptill b Wagner 87 V. Kohli c Latham b Boult 9 A. Rahane lbw b Patel 77 Ro. Sharma c Latham b Patel 2 R. Ashwin lbw b Henry 26 W. Saha not out 54 R. Jadeja c Henry b Wagner 14 B. Kumar lbw b Santner 5 M. Shami c Henry b Boult 14 Extras (b-8 lb-10) 18 Total (all out, 104.5 overs) 316 Fall of wickets: 1-1 S. Dhawan,2-28 M. Vijay,3-46 V. Kohli,4-187 C. Pujara,5-193 Ro. Sharma,6-200 A. Rahane,7-231 R. Ashwin,8-272 R. Jadeja,9-281 B. Kumar,10-316 M. Shami Bowling T. Boult 20.5 - 9 - 46 - 2 M. Henry 20 - 6 - 46 - 3 N. Wagner 20 - 5 - 57 - 2 M. Santner 23 - 5 - 83 - 1 J. Patel 21 - 3 - 66 - 2 New Zealand 1st innings M. Guptill b B. Kumar 13 T. Latham lbw b Shami 1 H. Nicholls b B. Kumar 1 R. Taylor c Vijay b B. Kumar 36 L. Ronchi lbw b Jadeja 35 M. Santner lbw b B. Kumar 11 B. Watling not out 12 M. Henry b B. Kumar 0 J. Patel not out 5 Extras (b-5 lb-4 w-5) 14 Total (for 7 wickets, 34 overs) 128 Fall of wickets: 1-10 T. Latham,2-18 M. Guptill,3-23 H. Nicholls,4-85 L. Ronchi,5-104 R. Taylor,6-122 M. Santner,7-122 M. Henry To bat: N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling B. Kumar 10 - 0 - 33 - 5 M. Shami 11 - 0 - 46 - 1(w-1) R. Jadeja 8 - 3 - 17 - 1 R. Ashwin 5 - 2 - 23 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: CK Nandan Match referee: David Boon
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.