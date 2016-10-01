Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between India and New Zealand on Saturday in Kolkata, India India 1st innings (Overnight: 239-7) S. Dhawan b Henry 1 M. Vijay c Watling b Henry 9 C. Pujara c Guptill b Wagner 87 V. Kohli c Latham b Boult 9 A. Rahane lbw b Patel 77 Ro. Sharma c Latham b Patel 2 R. Ashwin lbw b Henry 26 W. Saha not out 54 R. Jadeja c Henry b Wagner 14 B. Kumar lbw b Santner 5 M. Shami c Henry b Boult 14 Extras (b-8 lb-10) 18 Total (all out, 104.5 overs) 316 Fall of wickets: 1-1 S. Dhawan,2-28 M. Vijay,3-46 V. Kohli,4-187 C. Pujara,5-193 Ro. Sharma,6-200 A. Rahane,7-231 R. Ashwin,8-272 R. Jadeja,9-281 B. Kumar,10-316 M. Shami Bowling T. Boult 20.5 - 9 - 46 - 2 M. Henry 20 - 6 - 46 - 3 N. Wagner 20 - 5 - 57 - 2 M. Santner 23 - 5 - 83 - 1 J. Patel 21 - 3 - 66 - 2 New Zealand 1st innings M. Guptill b B. Kumar 13 T. Latham lbw b Shami 1 H. Nicholls b B. Kumar 1 R. Taylor c Vijay b B. Kumar 36 L. Ronchi lbw b Jadeja 35 M. Santner lbw b B. Kumar 11 B. Watling not out 12 M. Henry b B. Kumar 0 J. Patel not out 5 Extras (b-5 lb-4 w-5) 14 Total (for 7 wickets, 34 overs) 128 Fall of wickets: 1-10 T. Latham,2-18 M. Guptill,3-23 H. Nicholls,4-85 L. Ronchi,5-104 R. Taylor,6-122 M. Santner,7-122 M. Henry To bat: N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling B. Kumar 10 - 0 - 33 - 5 M. Shami 11 - 0 - 46 - 1(w-1) R. Jadeja 8 - 3 - 17 - 1 R. Ashwin 5 - 2 - 23 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: CK Nandan Match referee: David Boon