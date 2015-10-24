Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at tea on the third day in the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 200 (M. Siriwardana 68; J. Warrican 4-67) West Indies 1st innings 163 (D. Prasad 4-34) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 76-2) D. Karunaratne c Bishoo b Taylor 0 K. Silva c Blackwood b Warrican 32 K. Mendis c Ramdin b Warrican 39 D. Chandimal c Ramdin b Taylor 12 A. Mathews c Blackwood b K. Brathwaite 46 M. Siriwardana c Blackwood b K. Brathwaite 42 K. Perera c Ramdin b K. Brathwaite 5 R. Herath c Blackwood b K. Brathwaite 18 D. Perera c Roach b K. Brathwaite 7 D. Prasad not out 1 N. Pradeep c Blackwood b K. Brathwaite 0 Extras (b-2 lb-2) 4 Total (all out, 75.3 overs) 206 Fall of wickets: 1-0 D. Karunaratne,2-55 K. Mendis,3-84 K. Silva,4-84 D. Chandimal,5-151 M. Siriwardana,6-165 K. Perera,7-195 R. Herath,8-203 D. Perera,9-206 A. Mathews,10-206 N. Pradeep Bowling J. Taylor 8 - 3 - 26 - 2 K. Roach 6 - 1 - 15 - 0 J. Holder 5 - 1 - 9 - 0 J. Warrican 25 - 2 - 62 - 2 D. Bishoo 20 - 3 - 61 - 0 K. Brathwaite 11.3 - 4 - 29 - 6 West Indies 2nd innings (Target: 244 runs) K. Brathwaite lbw b Prasad 3 S. Hope not out 17 Extras 0 Total (for 1 wickets, 9 overs) 20 Fall of wickets: 1-20 K. Brathwaite To bat: D. Bravo, M. Samuels, J. Blackwood, D. Ramdin, J. Holder, D. Bishoo, J. Taylor, K. Roach, J. Warrican Bowling D. Prasad 5 - 2 - 4 - 1 N. Pradeep 1 - 0 - 8 - 0 R. Herath 3 - 1 - 8 - 0 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: David Boon