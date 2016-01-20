Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Jan 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between Australia and India on Wednesday in Canberra, Australia Australia Innings D. Warner b I. Sharma 93 A. Finch c I. Sharma b U. Yadav 107 M. Marsh c Kohli b U. Yadav 33 S. Smith c Mann b I. Sharma 51 G. Maxwell c sub b I. Sharma 41 G. Bailey c Ro. Sharma b I. Sharma 10 J. Faulkner b U. Yadav 0 M. Wade run out (Ro. Sharma, U. Yadav) 0 J. Hastings not out 0 Extras (lb-7 w-6) 13 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 348 Fall of wickets: 1-187 D. Warner,2-221 A. Finch,3-288 M. Marsh,4-298 S. Smith,5-319 G. Bailey,6-319 J. Faulkner,7-321 M. Wade,8-348 G. Maxwell Did not bat: K. Richardson, N. Lyon Bowling U. Yadav 10 - 1 - 67 - 3(w-2) B. Kumar 8 - 0 - 69 - 0 I. Sharma 10 - 0 - 77 - 4(w-2) G. Mann 3 - 0 - 24 - 0 R. Dhawan 9 - 0 - 53 - 0(w-1) R. Jadeja 10 - 0 - 51 - 0(w-1) India Innings Ro. Sharma c Wade b Richardson 41 S. Dhawan c Bailey b Hastings 126 V. Kohli c Smith b Richardson 106 M. Dhoni c Wade b Hastings 0 G. Mann c sub b Lyon 5 R. Jadeja not out 24 A. Rahane c Smith b Richardson 2 R. Dhawan c Warner b Richardson 9 B. Kumar c Smith b Richardson 2 U. Yadav c Bailey b M. Marsh 2 I. Sharma c Wade b M. Marsh 0 Extras (nb-1 w-5) 6 Total (all out, 49.2 overs) 323 Fall of wickets: 1-65 Ro. Sharma,2-277 S. Dhawan,3-277 M. Dhoni,4-278 V. Kohli,5-286 G. Mann,6-294 A. Rahane,7-308 R. Dhawan,8-311 B. Kumar,9-315 U. Yadav,10-323 I. Sharma Bowling N. Lyon 10 - 0 - 76 - 1 K. Richardson 10 - 1 - 68 - 5 J. Hastings 10 - 0 - 50 - 2(nb-1 w-1) J. Faulkner 7 - 0 - 48 - 0(w-1) M. Marsh 9.2 - 0 - 55 - 2(w-2) G. Maxwell 1 - 0 - 10 - 0(w-1) S. Smith 2 - 0 - 16 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: John Ward TV umpire: Paul Wilson Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Australia won by 25 runs
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.