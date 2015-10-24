Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between Pakistan and England on Saturday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 378 (Misbah-ul-Haq 102, A. Shafiq 83, Y. Khan 56, S. Masood 54) England 1st innings (Overnight: 182-3) A. Cook c sub b Shah 65 M. Ali c Masood b Riaz 1 I. Bell c S. Ahmed b I. Khan 4 J. Root c S. Ahmed b Riaz 88 J. Bairstow lbw b Shah 46 B. Stokes c S. Ahmed b Riaz 4 J. Buttler c S. Ahmed b Riaz 0 A. Rashid c Hafeez b Shah 0 S. Broad not out 15 M. Wood c Y. Khan b Shah 1 J. Anderson c S. Ahmed b I. Khan 4 Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-4 w-5) 14 Total (all out, 75.2 overs) 242 Fall of wickets: 1-5 M. Ali,2-14 I. Bell,3-127 A. Cook,4-206 J. Root,5-212 B. Stokes,6-216 J. Buttler,7-218 A. Rashid,8-223 J. Bairstow,9-233 M. Wood,10-242 J. Anderson Bowling I. Khan 13.2 - 4 - 33 - 2 W. Riaz 19 - 5 - 66 - 4(nb-4 w-1) Z. Babar 10 - 2 - 35 - 0 Y. Shah 29 - 4 - 93 - 4 S. Malik 4 - 1 - 10 - 0 Pakistan 2nd innings M. Hafeez c Root b Wood 51 S. Masood c Buttler b Anderson 1 S. Malik b Wood 7 Y. Khan not out 71 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 87 Extras (b-4 lb-1) 5 Total (for 3 wickets, 61 overs) 222 Fall of wickets: 1-1 S. Masood,2-16 S. Malik,3-83 M. Hafeez To bat: A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, W. Riaz, Y. Shah, Z. Babar, I. Khan Bowling J. Anderson 8 - 5 - 9 - 1 S. Broad 6 - 1 - 16 - 0 M. Wood 8 - 1 - 22 - 2 M. Ali 7 - 0 - 39 - 0 B. Stokes 12 - 2 - 35 - 0 A. Rashid 17 - 1 - 70 - 0 J. Root 3 - 0 - 26 - 0 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Andy Pycroft