June 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first and final Test between Bangladesh and India on Friday in Fatullah, Bangladesh India 1st innings (Overnight: 239-0) M. Vijay lbw b Al Hasan 150 S. Dhawan c&b Al Hasan 173 Ro. Sharma b Al Hasan 6 V. Kohli b J. Hossain 14 A. Rahane b Al Hasan 98 W. Saha b J. Hossain 6 R. Ashwin not out 2 H. Singh not out 7 Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-1) 6 Total (for 6 wickets, 103.3 overs) 462 Fall of wickets: 1-283 S. Dhawan,2-291 Ro. Sharma,3-310 V. Kohli,4-424 M. Vijay,5-445 W. Saha,6-453 A. Rahane To bat: U. Yadav, I. Sharma, V. Aaron Bowling M. Shahid 22 - 2 - 88 - 0(nb-1) S. Sarkar 3 - 0 - 11 - 0 S. Hom 14 - 0 - 52 - 0 S. Al Hasan 24.3 - 1 - 105 - 4 T. Islam 20 - 0 - 85 - 0 J. Hossain 19 - 1 - 113 - 2 I. Kayes 1 - 0 - 3 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Match referee: Andy Pycroft