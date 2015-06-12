June 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between West Indies and Australia on Friday in Kingston, Jamaica Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 258-4) D. Warner c Hope b Taylor 0 S. Marsh lbw b Taylor 11 S. Smith lbw b Taylor 199 M. Clarke c Ramdin b Holder 47 A. Voges c Ramdin b Taylor 37 S. Watson b Taylor 25 B. Haddin b Taylor 22 M. Johnson c Da. Bravo b Roach 5 M. Starc b Holder 6 J. Hazlewood c Blackwood b Permaul 24 N. Lyon not out 5 Extras (b-5 lb-7 nb-6) 18 Total (all out, 126.5 overs) 399 Fall of wickets: 1-0 D. Warner,2-16 S. Marsh,3-134 M. Clarke,4-210 A. Voges,5-264 S. Watson,6-296 B. Haddin,7-306 M. Johnson,8-330 M. Starc,9-393 S. Smith,10-399 J. Hazlewood Bowling J. Taylor 25 - 10 - 47 - 6(nb-2) K. Roach 25 - 2 - 113 - 1(nb-4) J. Holder 22 - 3 - 64 - 2 V. Permaul 34.5 - 7 - 124 - 1 K. Brathwaite 19 - 2 - 39 - 0 J. Blackwood 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 West Indies 1st innings K. Brathwaite b Lyon 4 R. Chandrika c Haddin b Starc 0 Da. Bravo lbw b Lyon 14 S. Dowrich c Haddin b Hazlewood 13 S. Hope c Haddin b Lyon 26 J. Blackwood c Warner b Hazlewood 51 D. Ramdin lbw b Hazlewood 8 J. Holder not out 13 V. Permaul c Haddin b Johnson 0 Extras (b-6 lb-1 nb-1 w-1 pen-5) 14 Total (for 8 wickets, 47 overs) 143 Fall of wickets: 1-1 R. Chandrika,2-9 K. Brathwaite,3-25 Da. Bravo,4-44 S. Dowrich,5-77 S. Hope,6-119 D. Ramdin,7-142 J. Blackwood,8-143 V. Permaul To bat: J. Taylor, K. Roach Bowling M. Starc 12 - 2 - 33 - 1(w-1) J. Hazlewood 11 - 7 - 15 - 3 N. Lyon 12 - 4 - 35 - 3 M. Johnson 10 - 1 - 38 - 1(nb-1) S. Watson 2 - 0 - 10 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Roshan Mahanama