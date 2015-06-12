June 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between West Indies and Australia on Friday in Kingston, Jamaica
Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 258-4)
D. Warner c Hope b Taylor 0
S. Marsh lbw b Taylor 11
S. Smith lbw b Taylor 199
M. Clarke c Ramdin b Holder 47
A. Voges c Ramdin b Taylor 37
S. Watson b Taylor 25
B. Haddin b Taylor 22
M. Johnson c Da. Bravo b Roach 5
M. Starc b Holder 6
J. Hazlewood c Blackwood b Permaul 24
N. Lyon not out 5
Extras (b-5 lb-7 nb-6) 18
Total (all out, 126.5 overs) 399
Fall of wickets: 1-0 D. Warner,2-16 S. Marsh,3-134 M. Clarke,4-210 A. Voges,5-264 S. Watson,6-296 B. Haddin,7-306 M. Johnson,8-330 M. Starc,9-393 S. Smith,10-399 J. Hazlewood
Bowling
J. Taylor 25 - 10 - 47 - 6(nb-2)
K. Roach 25 - 2 - 113 - 1(nb-4)
J. Holder 22 - 3 - 64 - 2
V. Permaul 34.5 - 7 - 124 - 1
K. Brathwaite 19 - 2 - 39 - 0
J. Blackwood 1 - 1 - 0 - 0
West Indies 1st innings
K. Brathwaite b Lyon 4
R. Chandrika c Haddin b Starc 0
Da. Bravo lbw b Lyon 14
S. Dowrich c Haddin b Hazlewood 13
S. Hope c Haddin b Lyon 26
J. Blackwood c Warner b Hazlewood 51
D. Ramdin lbw b Hazlewood 8
J. Holder not out 13
V. Permaul c Haddin b Johnson 0
Extras (b-6 lb-1 nb-1 w-1 pen-5) 14
Total (for 8 wickets, 47 overs) 143
Fall of wickets: 1-1 R. Chandrika,2-9 K. Brathwaite,3-25 Da. Bravo,4-44 S. Dowrich,5-77 S. Hope,6-119 D. Ramdin,7-142 J. Blackwood,8-143 V. Permaul
To bat: J. Taylor, K. Roach
Bowling
M. Starc 12 - 2 - 33 - 1(w-1)
J. Hazlewood 11 - 7 - 15 - 3
N. Lyon 12 - 4 - 35 - 3
M. Johnson 10 - 1 - 38 - 1(nb-1)
S. Watson 2 - 0 - 10 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Aleem Dar
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama