Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the fifth and final Test between India and England on Sunday in Chennai, India England 1st innings 477 (M. Ali 146, J. Root 88, L. Dawson 66no, A. Rashid 60) India 1st innings (Overnight: 60-0) L. Rahul c Buttler b Rashid 199 P. Patel c Buttler b Ali 71 C. Pujara c Cook b Stokes 16 V. Kohli c Jennings b Broad 15 K. Nair not out 71 M. Vijay not out 17 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (for 4 wickets, 108 overs) 391 Fall of wickets: 1-152 P. Patel,2-181 C. Pujara,3-211 V. Kohli,4-372 L. Rahul To bat: R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, A. Mishra, I. Sharma, U. Yadav Bowling S. Broad 18 - 4 - 46 - 1 J. Ball 15 - 1 - 50 - 0 M. Ali 24 - 1 - 96 - 1 B. Stokes 9 - 1 - 37 - 1 A. Rashid 17 - 0 - 76 - 1 L. Dawson 23 - 3 - 72 - 0 J. Root 2 - 0 - 12 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Simon Fry TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Jeff Crowe