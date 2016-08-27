Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Aug 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between South Africa and New Zealand on Saturday in Centurion, South Africa South Africa 1st innings S. Cook c Williamson b Bracewell 56 Q. de Kock c Boult b Wagner 82 H. Amla c Watling b Wagner 58 J. Duminy not out 67 F. du Plessis not out 13 Extras (b-4 lb-3) 7 Total (for 3 wickets, 88 overs) 283 Fall of wickets: 1-133 Q. de Kock,2-151 S. Cook,3-246 H. Amla To bat: T. Bavuma, S. van Zyl, V. Philander, K. Rabada, D. Steyn, D. Piedt Bowling T. Southee 21 - 3 - 74 - 0 T. Boult 19.4 - 4 - 53 - 0 D. Bracewell 17.2 - 5 - 65 - 1 M. Santner 8 - 1 - 33 - 0 N. Wagner 22 - 4 - 51 - 2 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Andy Pycroft TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.