Aug 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between South Africa and New Zealand on Saturday in Centurion, South Africa South Africa 1st innings S. Cook c Williamson b Bracewell 56 Q. de Kock c Boult b Wagner 82 H. Amla c Watling b Wagner 58 J. Duminy not out 67 F. du Plessis not out 13 Extras (b-4 lb-3) 7 Total (for 3 wickets, 88 overs) 283 Fall of wickets: 1-133 Q. de Kock,2-151 S. Cook,3-246 H. Amla To bat: T. Bavuma, S. van Zyl, V. Philander, K. Rabada, D. Steyn, D. Piedt Bowling T. Southee 21 - 3 - 74 - 0 T. Boult 19.4 - 4 - 53 - 0 D. Bracewell 17.2 - 5 - 65 - 1 M. Santner 8 - 1 - 33 - 0 N. Wagner 22 - 4 - 51 - 2 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Andy Pycroft TV umpire: Richard Illingworth