March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand on Sunday in Melbourne, Australia New Zealand Innings M. Guptill b Maxwell 15 B. McCullum b Starc 0 K. Williamson c&b Johnson 12 R. Taylor c Haddin b Faulkner 40 G. Elliott c Haddin b Faulkner 83 C. Anderson b Faulkner 0 L. Ronchi c Clarke b Starc 0 D. Vettori b Johnson 9 T. Southee run out (Maxwell) 11 M. Henry c Starc b Johnson 0 T. Boult not out 0 Extras (lb-7 w-6) 13 Total (all out, 45 overs) 183 Fall of wickets: 1-1 B. McCullum,2-33 M. Guptill,3-39 K. Williamson,4-150 R. Taylor,5-150 C. Anderson,6-151 L. Ronchi,7-167 D. Vettori,8-171 G. Elliott,9-182 M. Henry,10-183 T. Southee Bowling M. Starc 8 - 0 - 20 - 2(w-1) J. Hazlewood 8 - 2 - 30 - 0 M. Johnson 9 - 0 - 30 - 3(w-2) G. Maxwell 7 - 0 - 37 - 1(w-1) J. Faulkner 9 - 1 - 36 - 3 S. Watson 4 - 0 - 23 - 0(w-2) Australia Innings D. Warner c Elliott b Henry 45 A. Finch c&b Boult 0 S. Smith not out 56 M. Clarke b Henry 74 S. Watson not out 2 Extras (lb-3 w-6) 9 Total (for 3 wickets, 33.1 overs) 186 Fall of wickets: 1-2 A. Finch,2-63 D. Warner,3-175 M. Clarke Did not bat: G. Maxwell, J. Faulkner, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood Bowling T. Southee 8 - 0 - 65 - 0(w-3) T. Boult 10 - 0 - 40 - 1 D. Vettori 5 - 0 - 25 - 0 M. Henry 9.1 - 0 - 46 - 2(w-2) C. Anderson 1 - 0 - 7 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: Australia won by 7 wickets