Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard in the World Cup match between India and South Africa on Sunday in Melbourne, Australia
India Innings
Ro. Sharma run out (de Villiers) 0
S. Dhawan c Amla b Parnell 137
V. Kohli c du Plessis b Tahir 46
A. Rahane lbw b Steyn 79
S. Raina c sub b M. Morkel 6
M. Dhoni c de Kock b M. Morkel 18
R. Jadeja run out (de Villiers) 2
R. Ashwin not out 5
M. Shami not out 4
Extras (lb-2 nb-2 w-6) 10
Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 307
Fall of wickets: 1-9 Ro. Sharma,2-136 V. Kohli,3-261 S. Dhawan,4-269 S. Raina,5-278 A. Rahane,6-284 R. Jadeja,7-302 M. Dhoni
Did not bat: U. Yadav, M. Sharma
Bowling
D. Steyn 10 - 1 - 55 - 1
V. Philander 4 - 1 - 19 - 0
J. Duminy 7 - 0 - 39 - 0(w-1)
M. Morkel 10 - 0 - 59 - 2
I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 48 - 1(w-1)
W. Parnell 9 - 0 - 85 - 1(nb-2 w-4)
South Africa Innings
H. Amla c Shami b M. Sharma 22
Q. de Kock c Kohli b Shami 7
F. du Plessis c Dhawan b M. Sharma 55
A. de Villiers run out (M. Sharma, Dhoni) 30
D. Miller run out (U. Yadav, Dhoni) 22
J. Duminy c Raina b Ashwin 6
W. Parnell not out 17
V. Philander lbw b Ashwin 0
D. Steyn c Dhawan b Shami 1
M. Morkel b Ashwin 2
I. Tahir lbw b Jadeja 8
Extras (lb-1 w-6) 7
Total (all out, 40.2 overs) 177
Fall of wickets: 1-12 Q. de Kock,2-40 H. Amla,3-108 A. de Villiers,4-133 F. du Plessis,5-147 J. Duminy,6-153 D. Miller,7-153 V. Philander,8-158 D. Steyn,9-161 M. Morkel,10-177 I. Tahir
Bowling
U. Yadav 6 - 0 - 34 - 0(w-1)
M. Shami 8 - 1 - 30 - 2(w-2)
M. Sharma 7 - 0 - 31 - 2(w-2)
R. Jadeja 8.2 - 0 - 37 - 1(w-1)
R. Ashwin 10 - 0 - 41 - 3
S. Raina 1 - 0 - 3 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Steve Davis
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: India won by 130 runs