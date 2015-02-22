Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard in the World Cup match between India and South Africa on Sunday in Melbourne, Australia India Innings Ro. Sharma run out (de Villiers) 0 S. Dhawan c Amla b Parnell 137 V. Kohli c du Plessis b Tahir 46 A. Rahane lbw b Steyn 79 S. Raina c sub b M. Morkel 6 M. Dhoni c de Kock b M. Morkel 18 R. Jadeja run out (de Villiers) 2 R. Ashwin not out 5 M. Shami not out 4 Extras (lb-2 nb-2 w-6) 10 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 307 Fall of wickets: 1-9 Ro. Sharma,2-136 V. Kohli,3-261 S. Dhawan,4-269 S. Raina,5-278 A. Rahane,6-284 R. Jadeja,7-302 M. Dhoni Did not bat: U. Yadav, M. Sharma Bowling D. Steyn 10 - 1 - 55 - 1 V. Philander 4 - 1 - 19 - 0 J. Duminy 7 - 0 - 39 - 0(w-1) M. Morkel 10 - 0 - 59 - 2 I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 48 - 1(w-1) W. Parnell 9 - 0 - 85 - 1(nb-2 w-4) South Africa Innings H. Amla c Shami b M. Sharma 22 Q. de Kock c Kohli b Shami 7 F. du Plessis c Dhawan b M. Sharma 55 A. de Villiers run out (M. Sharma, Dhoni) 30 D. Miller run out (U. Yadav, Dhoni) 22 J. Duminy c Raina b Ashwin 6 W. Parnell not out 17 V. Philander lbw b Ashwin 0 D. Steyn c Dhawan b Shami 1 M. Morkel b Ashwin 2 I. Tahir lbw b Jadeja 8 Extras (lb-1 w-6) 7 Total (all out, 40.2 overs) 177 Fall of wickets: 1-12 Q. de Kock,2-40 H. Amla,3-108 A. de Villiers,4-133 F. du Plessis,5-147 J. Duminy,6-153 D. Miller,7-153 V. Philander,8-158 D. Steyn,9-161 M. Morkel,10-177 I. Tahir Bowling U. Yadav 6 - 0 - 34 - 0(w-1) M. Shami 8 - 1 - 30 - 2(w-2) M. Sharma 7 - 0 - 31 - 2(w-2) R. Jadeja 8.2 - 0 - 37 - 1(w-1) R. Ashwin 10 - 0 - 41 - 3 S. Raina 1 - 0 - 3 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Steve Davis Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: India won by 130 runs