June 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first and final Test between Bangladesh and India on Saturday in Fatullah, Bangladesh India 1st innings (Overnight: 462-6) M. Vijay lbw b Al Hasan 150 S. Dhawan c&b Al Hasan 173 Ro. Sharma b Al Hasan 6 V. Kohli b J. Hossain 14 A. Rahane b Al Hasan 98 W. Saha b J. Hossain 6 R. Ashwin not out 2 H. Singh not out 7 Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-1) 6 Total (for 6 wickets declared, 103.3 overs) 462 Fall of wickets: 1-283 S. Dhawan,2-291 Ro. Sharma,3-310 V. Kohli,4-424 M. Vijay,5-445 W. Saha,6-453 A. Rahane Did not bat: U. Yadav, I. Sharma, V. Aaron Bowling M. Shahid 22 - 2 - 88 - 0(nb-1) S. Sarkar 3 - 0 - 11 - 0 S. Hom 14 - 0 - 52 - 0 S. Al Hasan 24.3 - 1 - 105 - 4 T. Islam 20 - 0 - 85 - 0 J. Hossain 19 - 1 - 113 - 2 I. Kayes 1 - 0 - 3 - 0 Bangladesh 1st innings T. Iqbal st Saha b Ashwin 19 I. Kayes not out 59 M. Haque c U. Yadav b H. Singh 30 M. Rahim c Ro. Sharma b Ashwin 2 S. Al Hasan not out 0 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (for 3 wickets, 30.1 overs) 111 Fall of wickets: 1-27 T. Iqbal,2-108 M. Haque,3-110 M. Rahim To bat: S. Sarkar, L. Das, S. Hom, J. Hossain, T. Islam, M. Shahid Bowling I. Sharma 4 - 0 - 13 - 0 R. Ashwin 11.1 - 2 - 30 - 2 U. Yadav 4 - 0 - 34 - 0 V. Aaron 4 - 0 - 11 - 0(nb-1) H. Singh 7 - 0 - 23 - 1 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Match referee: Andy Pycroft