June 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first and final Test between Bangladesh and India on Saturday in Fatullah, Bangladesh
India 1st innings (Overnight: 462-6)
M. Vijay lbw b Al Hasan 150
S. Dhawan c&b Al Hasan 173
Ro. Sharma b Al Hasan 6
V. Kohli b J. Hossain 14
A. Rahane b Al Hasan 98
W. Saha b J. Hossain 6
R. Ashwin not out 2
H. Singh not out 7
Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-1) 6
Total (for 6 wickets declared, 103.3 overs) 462
Fall of wickets: 1-283 S. Dhawan,2-291 Ro. Sharma,3-310 V. Kohli,4-424 M. Vijay,5-445 W. Saha,6-453 A. Rahane
Did not bat: U. Yadav, I. Sharma, V. Aaron
Bowling
M. Shahid 22 - 2 - 88 - 0(nb-1)
S. Sarkar 3 - 0 - 11 - 0
S. Hom 14 - 0 - 52 - 0
S. Al Hasan 24.3 - 1 - 105 - 4
T. Islam 20 - 0 - 85 - 0
J. Hossain 19 - 1 - 113 - 2
I. Kayes 1 - 0 - 3 - 0
Bangladesh 1st innings
T. Iqbal st Saha b Ashwin 19
I. Kayes not out 59
M. Haque c U. Yadav b H. Singh 30
M. Rahim c Ro. Sharma b Ashwin 2
S. Al Hasan not out 0
Extras (nb-1) 1
Total (for 3 wickets, 30.1 overs) 111
Fall of wickets: 1-27 T. Iqbal,2-108 M. Haque,3-110 M. Rahim
To bat: S. Sarkar, L. Das, S. Hom, J. Hossain, T. Islam, M. Shahid
Bowling
I. Sharma 4 - 0 - 13 - 0
R. Ashwin 11.1 - 2 - 30 - 2
U. Yadav 4 - 0 - 34 - 0
V. Aaron 4 - 0 - 11 - 0(nb-1)
H. Singh 7 - 0 - 23 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Nigel Llong
TV umpire: Sharfuddoula
Match referee: Andy Pycroft