Nov 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Australia and South Africa on Sunday in Perth, Australia South Africa 1st innings 242 (Q. de Kock 84, T. Bavuma 51; M. Starc 4-71) Australia 1st innings 244 (D. Warner 97, S. Marsh 63; V. Philander 4-56) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 390-6) S. Cook c S. Marsh b Siddle 12 D. Elgar c Starc b Hazlewood 127 H. Amla b Hazlewood 1 J. Duminy c Nevill b Siddle 141 F. du Plessis c Nevill b Starc 32 T. Bavuma c Khawaja b M. Marsh 8 Q. de Kock c Voges b M. Marsh 64 V. Philander b Smith 73 K. Maharaj not out 41 Extras (b-10 lb-13 nb-1 w-17) 41 Total (for 8 wickets declared, 160.1 overs) 540 Fall of wickets: 1-35 S. Cook,2-45 H. Amla,3-295 J. Duminy,4-324 D. Elgar,5-346 T. Bavuma,6-352 F. du Plessis,7-468 Q. de Kock,8-540 V. Philander Did not bat: D. Steyn, K. Rabada Bowling M. Starc 31 - 8 - 114 - 1(w-1) J. Hazlewood 37 - 11 - 107 - 2(nb-1) P. Siddle 26 - 9 - 62 - 2 M. Marsh 26 - 4 - 77 - 2(w-4) N. Lyon 34 - 3 - 146 - 0 A. Voges 5 - 1 - 8 - 0 S. Smith 1.1 - 0 - 3 - 1 Australia 2nd innings (Target: 539 runs) S. Marsh c du Plessis b Rabada 15 D. Warner run out (Bavuma) 35 U. Khawaja not out 58 S. Smith c de Kock b Rabada 34 A. Voges c de Kock b Rabada 1 M. Marsh not out 15 Extras (b-8 lb-2 w-1) 11 Total (for 4 wickets, 55 overs) 169 Fall of wickets: 1-52 D. Warner,2-52 S. Marsh,3-144 S. Smith,4-146 A. Voges To bat: P. Nevill, M. Starc, P. Siddle, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling K. Rabada 16 - 2 - 49 - 3(w-1) V. Philander 12 - 3 - 36 - 0 J. Duminy 8 - 1 - 18 - 0 K. Maharaj 17 - 6 - 40 - 0 S. Cook 2 - 0 - 16 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Andy Pycroft