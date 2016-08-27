Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Aug 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between England and Pakistan on Saturday in London, England Pakistan Innings S. Aslam c Buttler b Woakes 1 Sh. Khan b Wood 0 Az. Ali c Buttler b Woakes 0 B. Azam b Plunkett 30 S. Ahmed c Hales b Rashid 105 S. Malik c Buttler b Wood 28 I. Wasim not out 63 H. Ali c Root b Plunkett 0 W. Riaz c Plunkett b Woakes 6 Y. Shah c Roy b Wood 0 M. Amir run out (, Woakes) 6 Extras (b-4 lb-4 w-4) 12 Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 251 Fall of wickets: 1-2 S. Aslam,2-2 Sh. Khan,3-2 Az. Ali,4-66 B. Azam,5-125 S. Malik,6-202 S. Ahmed,7-223 H. Ali,8-236 W. Riaz,9-238 Y. Shah,10-251 M. Amir Bowling M. Wood 10 - 1 - 46 - 3(w-2) C. Woakes 9.5 - 2 - 42 - 3(w-2) A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 51 - 1 L. Plunkett 10 - 0 - 50 - 2 M. Ali 10 - 0 - 54 - 0 England Innings J. Roy b Amir 0 A. Hales b Wasim 14 J. Root c Malik b Riaz 89 E. Morgan b Wasim 68 B. Stokes b H. Ali 42 J. Buttler run out (, Shah) 4 M. Ali not out 21 C. Woakes not out 7 Extras (lb-8 nb-2) 10 Total (for 6 wickets, 47.3 overs) 255 Fall of wickets: 1-0 J. Roy,2-35 A. Hales,3-147 E. Morgan,4-203 B. Stokes,5-219 J. Buttler,6-240 J. Root Did not bat: A. Rashid, L. Plunkett, M. Wood Bowling M. Amir 10 - 2 - 39 - 1 H. Ali 9 - 0 - 52 - 1(nb-2) I. Wasim 7 - 0 - 38 - 2 W. Riaz 10 - 0 - 46 - 1 Y. Shah 9.3 - 0 - 62 - 0 S. Malik 2 - 0 - 10 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Tim Robinson TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: England won by 4 wickets
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.