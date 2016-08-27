Aug 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between England and Pakistan on Saturday in London, England Pakistan Innings S. Aslam c Buttler b Woakes 1 Sh. Khan b Wood 0 Az. Ali c Buttler b Woakes 0 B. Azam b Plunkett 30 S. Ahmed c Hales b Rashid 105 S. Malik c Buttler b Wood 28 I. Wasim not out 63 H. Ali c Root b Plunkett 0 W. Riaz c Plunkett b Woakes 6 Y. Shah c Roy b Wood 0 M. Amir run out (, Woakes) 6 Extras (b-4 lb-4 w-4) 12 Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 251 Fall of wickets: 1-2 S. Aslam,2-2 Sh. Khan,3-2 Az. Ali,4-66 B. Azam,5-125 S. Malik,6-202 S. Ahmed,7-223 H. Ali,8-236 W. Riaz,9-238 Y. Shah,10-251 M. Amir Bowling M. Wood 10 - 1 - 46 - 3(w-2) C. Woakes 9.5 - 2 - 42 - 3(w-2) A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 51 - 1 L. Plunkett 10 - 0 - 50 - 2 M. Ali 10 - 0 - 54 - 0 England Innings J. Roy b Amir 0 A. Hales b Wasim 14 J. Root c Malik b Riaz 89 E. Morgan b Wasim 68 B. Stokes b H. Ali 42 J. Buttler run out (, Shah) 4 M. Ali not out 21 C. Woakes not out 7 Extras (lb-8 nb-2) 10 Total (for 6 wickets, 47.3 overs) 255 Fall of wickets: 1-0 J. Roy,2-35 A. Hales,3-147 E. Morgan,4-203 B. Stokes,5-219 J. Buttler,6-240 J. Root Did not bat: A. Rashid, L. Plunkett, M. Wood Bowling M. Amir 10 - 2 - 39 - 1 H. Ali 9 - 0 - 52 - 1(nb-2) I. Wasim 7 - 0 - 38 - 2 W. Riaz 10 - 0 - 46 - 1 Y. Shah 9.3 - 0 - 62 - 0 S. Malik 2 - 0 - 10 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Tim Robinson TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: England won by 4 wickets