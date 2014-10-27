Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Monday in Hamilton, New Zealand South Africa Innings Q. de Kock not out 80 H. Amla c N. McCullum b Henry 12 R. Rossouw c&b Henry 0 D. Miller b Neesham 17 A. de Villiers not out 33 Extras (lb-2 nb-2 w-11) 15 Total (for 3 wickets, 30.4 overs) 157 Fall of wickets: 1-33 H. Amla,2-40 R. Rossouw,3-70 D. Miller Did not bat: J. Duminy, R. McLaren, W. Parnell, V. Philander, M. Morkel, K. Abbott Bowling T. Southee 7.4 - 0 - 29 - 0(w-1) M. Henry 8 - 1 - 40 - 2(w-4) M. McClenaghan 5 - 0 - 29 - 0(nb-2 w-1) N. McCullum 6 - 0 - 27 - 0 J. Neesham 2 - 0 - 19 - 1(w-4) C. Anderson 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Steve Davis Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: No result