Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Monday in Hamilton, New Zealand
South Africa Innings
Q. de Kock not out 80
H. Amla c N. McCullum b Henry 12
R. Rossouw c&b Henry 0
D. Miller b Neesham 17
A. de Villiers not out 33
Extras (lb-2 nb-2 w-11) 15
Total (for 3 wickets, 30.4 overs) 157
Fall of wickets: 1-33 H. Amla,2-40 R. Rossouw,3-70 D. Miller
Did not bat: J. Duminy, R. McLaren, W. Parnell, V. Philander, M. Morkel, K. Abbott
Bowling
T. Southee 7.4 - 0 - 29 - 0(w-1)
M. Henry 8 - 1 - 40 - 2(w-4)
M. McClenaghan 5 - 0 - 29 - 0(nb-2 w-1)
N. McCullum 6 - 0 - 27 - 0
J. Neesham 2 - 0 - 19 - 1(w-4)
C. Anderson 2 - 0 - 11 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Steve Davis
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama
Result: No result