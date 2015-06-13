June 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second and final Test between West Indies and Australia on Saturday in Kingston, Jamaica
Australia 1st innings 399 (S. Smith 199; J. Taylor 6-47)
West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 143-8)
K. Brathwaite b Lyon 4
R. Chandrika c Haddin b Starc 0
Da. Bravo lbw b Lyon 14
S. Dowrich c Haddin b Hazlewood 13
S. Hope c Haddin b Lyon 26
J. Blackwood c Warner b Hazlewood 51
D. Ramdin lbw b Hazlewood 8
J. Holder not out 82
V. Permaul c Haddin b Johnson 0
K. Roach c Haddin b Hazlewood 7
J. Taylor lbw b Hazlewood 0
Extras (b-6 lb-2 nb-1 w-1 pen-5) 15
Total (all out, 59.5 overs) 220
Fall of wickets: 1-1 R. Chandrika,2-9 K. Brathwaite,3-25 Da. Bravo,4-44 S. Dowrich,5-77 S. Hope,6-119 D. Ramdin,7-142 J. Blackwood,8-143 V. Permaul,9-220 K. Roach,10-220 J. Taylor
Bowling
M. Starc 14 - 2 - 50 - 1(w-1)
J. Hazlewood 15.5 - 8 - 38 - 5
N. Lyon 14 - 4 - 55 - 3
M. Johnson 14 - 2 - 54 - 1(nb-1)
S. Watson 2 - 0 - 10 - 0
Australia 2nd innings
S. Marsh c Holder b Permaul 69
D. Warner c Ramdin b Roach 62
S. Smith not out 54
M. Clarke not out 14
Extras (b-9 lb-4) 13
Total (for 2 wickets declared, 65 overs) 212
Fall of wickets: 1-117 D. Warner,2-163 S. Marsh
Did not bat: A. Voges, S. Watson, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, M. Starc, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood
Bowling
J. Taylor 10 - 2 - 24 - 0
K. Roach 9 - 2 - 26 - 1
V. Permaul 21 - 3 - 83 - 1
J. Holder 10 - 2 - 24 - 0
K. Brathwaite 11 - 3 - 23 - 0
J. Blackwood 4 - 1 - 19 - 0
West Indies 2nd innings (Target: 392 runs)
K. Brathwaite b Starc 0
R. Chandrika c S. Marsh b Starc 0
Da. Bravo not out 8
S. Dowrich not out 1
Extras (b-4 lb-2 w-1) 7
Total (for 2 wickets, 8 overs) 16
Fall of wickets: 1-0 K. Brathwaite,2-1 R. Chandrika
To bat: S. Hope, J. Blackwood, D. Ramdin, J. Holder, J. Taylor, V. Permaul, K. Roach
Bowling
M. Starc 3 - 2 - 1 - 2
J. Hazlewood 1 - 1 - 0 - 0
N. Lyon 3 - 2 - 6 - 0
M. Johnson 1 - 0 - 3 - 0(w-1)
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Aleem Dar
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama