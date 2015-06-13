June 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second and final Test between West Indies and Australia on Saturday in Kingston, Jamaica Australia 1st innings 399 (S. Smith 199; J. Taylor 6-47) West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 143-8) K. Brathwaite b Lyon 4 R. Chandrika c Haddin b Starc 0 Da. Bravo lbw b Lyon 14 S. Dowrich c Haddin b Hazlewood 13 S. Hope c Haddin b Lyon 26 J. Blackwood c Warner b Hazlewood 51 D. Ramdin lbw b Hazlewood 8 J. Holder not out 82 V. Permaul c Haddin b Johnson 0 K. Roach c Haddin b Hazlewood 7 J. Taylor lbw b Hazlewood 0 Extras (b-6 lb-2 nb-1 w-1 pen-5) 15 Total (all out, 59.5 overs) 220 Fall of wickets: 1-1 R. Chandrika,2-9 K. Brathwaite,3-25 Da. Bravo,4-44 S. Dowrich,5-77 S. Hope,6-119 D. Ramdin,7-142 J. Blackwood,8-143 V. Permaul,9-220 K. Roach,10-220 J. Taylor Bowling M. Starc 14 - 2 - 50 - 1(w-1) J. Hazlewood 15.5 - 8 - 38 - 5 N. Lyon 14 - 4 - 55 - 3 M. Johnson 14 - 2 - 54 - 1(nb-1) S. Watson 2 - 0 - 10 - 0 Australia 2nd innings S. Marsh c Holder b Permaul 69 D. Warner c Ramdin b Roach 62 S. Smith not out 54 M. Clarke not out 14 Extras (b-9 lb-4) 13 Total (for 2 wickets declared, 65 overs) 212 Fall of wickets: 1-117 D. Warner,2-163 S. Marsh Did not bat: A. Voges, S. Watson, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, M. Starc, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood Bowling J. Taylor 10 - 2 - 24 - 0 K. Roach 9 - 2 - 26 - 1 V. Permaul 21 - 3 - 83 - 1 J. Holder 10 - 2 - 24 - 0 K. Brathwaite 11 - 3 - 23 - 0 J. Blackwood 4 - 1 - 19 - 0 West Indies 2nd innings (Target: 392 runs) K. Brathwaite b Starc 0 R. Chandrika c S. Marsh b Starc 0 Da. Bravo not out 8 S. Dowrich not out 1 Extras (b-4 lb-2 w-1) 7 Total (for 2 wickets, 8 overs) 16 Fall of wickets: 1-0 K. Brathwaite,2-1 R. Chandrika To bat: S. Hope, J. Blackwood, D. Ramdin, J. Holder, J. Taylor, V. Permaul, K. Roach Bowling M. Starc 3 - 2 - 1 - 2 J. Hazlewood 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 N. Lyon 3 - 2 - 6 - 0 M. Johnson 1 - 0 - 3 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Roshan Mahanama