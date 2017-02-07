Feb 7 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Cape Town, South Africa
South Africa Innings
H. Amla c Gunaratne b Kumara 1
Q. de Kock c Tharanga b Pathirana 55
F. du Plessis c Gunaratne b Madushanka 185
A. de Villiers b Pathirana 64
J. Duminy c K. Mendis b Kumara 20
F. Behardien not out 36
W. Parnell not out 1
Extras (nb-1 w-4) 5
Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 367
Fall of wickets: 1-3 H. Amla,2-103 Q. de Kock,3-240 A. de Villiers,4-287 J. Duminy,5-361 F. du Plessis
Did not bat: D. Pretorius, I. Tahir, K. Rabada, T. Shamsi
Bowling
N. Kulasekara 10 - 0 - 74 - 0(w-1)
L. Kumara 7 - 0 - 73 - 2
L. Madushanka 10 - 0 - 69 - 1(nb-1 w-2)
D. de Silva 3 - 0 - 18 - 0
L. Sandakan 8 - 0 - 62 - 0
S. Pathirana 10 - 0 - 55 - 2(w-1)
A. Gunaratne 2 - 0 - 16 - 0
Sri Lanka Innings
N. Dickwella c Behardien b De. Pretorius 58
U. Tharanga c Duminy b Parnell 119
K. Mendis c de Kock b Parnell 29
S. Weerakkody c Parnell b Tahir 58
D. de Silva lbw b Rabada 5
A. Gunaratne c Amla b Rabada 38
N. Kulasekara lbw b Tahir 1
S. Pathirana c de Kock b De. Pretorius 1
L. Madushanka c De. Pretorius b Parnell 6
L. Kumara not out 1
L. Sandakan b Parnell 1
Extras (lb-7 w-3) 10
Total (all out, 48.1 overs) 327
Fall of wickets: 1-139 N. Dickwella,2-203 K. Mendis,3-216 U. Tharanga,4-228 D. de Silva,5-307 A. Gunaratne,6-308 N. Kulasekara,7-317 S. Weerakkody,8-325 S. Pathirana,9-325 L. Madushanka,10-327 L. Sandakan
Bowling
W. Parnell 9.1 - 0 - 58 - 4(w-1)
De. Pretorius 8 - 0 - 55 - 2(w-1)
J. Duminy 1 - 0 - 12 - 0
K. Rabada 9 - 1 - 50 - 2(w-1)
I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 76 - 2
T. Shamsi 10 - 0 - 60 - 0
F. Behardien 1 - 0 - 9 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Match referee: Richie Richardson
Result: South Africa won by 40 runs