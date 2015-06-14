June 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first and final Test between Bangladesh and India on Sunday in Fatullah, Bangladesh India 1st innings 462 for 6 decl (S. Dhawan 173, M. Vijay 150, A. Rahane 98; S. Al Hasan 4-105) Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 111-3) T. Iqbal st Saha b Ashwin 19 I. Kayes st Saha b H. Singh 72 M. Haque c U. Yadav b H. Singh 30 M. Rahim c Ro. Sharma b Ashwin 2 S. Al Hasan c Saha b Ashwin 9 S. Sarkar b Aaron 37 L. Das c Ro. Sharma b Ashwin 44 S. Hom c Ro. Sharma b Ashwin 9 T. Islam not out 16 M. Shahid c Dhawan b H. Singh 6 J. Hossain run out (Ashwin, Saha) 0 Extras (lb-9 nb-3) 12 Total (all out, 65.5 overs) 256 Fall of wickets: 1-27 T. Iqbal,2-108 M. Haque,3-110 M. Rahim,4-121 S. Al Hasan,5-172 I. Kayes,6-176 S. Sarkar,7-219 S. Hom,8-232 L. Das,9-246 M. Shahid,10-256 J. Hossain Bowling I. Sharma 7 - 0 - 24 - 0(nb-1) R. Ashwin 25 - 6 - 87 - 5 U. Yadav 7 - 0 - 45 - 0 V. Aaron 9 - 0 - 27 - 1(nb-2) H. Singh 17.5 - 2 - 64 - 3 Bangladesh 2nd innings T. Iqbal not out 16 I. Kayes not out 7 Extras 0 Total (for no loss, 15 overs) 23 Fall of wickets: To bat: M. Haque, M. Rahim, S. Al Hasan, S. Sarkar, L. Das, S. Hom, J. Hossain, T. Islam, M. Shahid Bowling U. Yadav 2 - 1 - 4 - 0 R. Ashwin 6 - 2 - 8 - 0 H. Singh 5 - 2 - 11 - 0 M. Vijay 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 S. Dhawan 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: Draw