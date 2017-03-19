March 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day in the third Test between India and Australia on Sunday in Ranchi, India
Australia 1st innings 451 (S. Smith 178no, G. Maxwell 104; R. Jadeja 5-124)
India 1st innings (Overnight: 360-6)
L. Rahul c Wade b Cummins 67
M. Vijay st Wade b O'Keefe 82
C. Pujara not out 190
V. Kohli c Smith b Cummins 6
A. Rahane c Wade b Cummins 14
K. Nair b Hazlewood 23
R. Ashwin c Wade b Cummins 3
W. Saha not out 99
Extras (b-14 lb-5) 19
Total (for 6 wickets, 188 overs) 503
Fall of wickets: 1-91 L. Rahul,2-193 M. Vijay,3-225 V. Kohli,4-276 A. Rahane,5-320 K. Nair,6-328 R. Ashwin
To bat: R. Jadeja, U. Yadav, I. Sharma
Bowling
J. Hazlewood 41 - 10 - 90 - 1
P. Cummins 37 - 10 - 89 - 4
S. O'Keefe 67 - 16 - 163 - 1
N. Lyon 41 - 2 - 138 - 0
G. Maxwell 2 - 0 - 4 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Umpire: Ian Gould
TV umpire: Nigel Llong
Match referee: Richie Richardson