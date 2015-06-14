June 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second and final Test between West Indies and Australia on Sunday in Kingston, Jamaica Australia 1st innings 399 (S. Smith 199; J. Taylor 6-47) West Indies 1st innings 220 (J. Holder 82no, J. Blackwood 51; J. Hazlewood 5-38) Australia 2nd innings 212 for 2 decl (S. Marsh 69, D. Warner 62, S. Smith 54no) West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 16-2; Target: 392 runs) K. Brathwaite b Starc 0 R. Chandrika c S. Marsh b Starc 0 Da. Bravo c S. Marsh b Hazlewood 11 S. Dowrich b Starc 4 S. Hope b Johnson 16 J. Blackwood b Hazlewood 0 D. Ramdin c Clarke b Johnson 29 J. Holder c Starc b Watson 1 V. Permaul not out 23 K. Roach c Smith b Lyon 3 J. Taylor b Lyon 0 Extras (b-13 lb-11 nb-1 w-2) 27 Total (all out, 42 overs) 114 Fall of wickets: 1-0 K. Brathwaite,2-1 R. Chandrika,3-20 S. Dowrich,4-27 Da. Bravo,5-33 J. Blackwood,6-55 S. Hope,7-62 J. Holder,8-111 D. Ramdin,9-114 K. Roach,10-114 J. Taylor To bat: Bowling M. Starc 13 - 5 - 34 - 3(nb-1 w-1) J. Hazlewood 10 - 5 - 18 - 2 N. Lyon 7 - 3 - 12 - 2 M. Johnson 8 - 1 - 23 - 2(w-1) S. Watson 4 - 2 - 3 - 1 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: Australia won by 277 runs