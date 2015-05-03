May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the third day in the third and final Test between West Indies and England on Sunday in Bridgetown, Barbados England 1st innings 257 (A. Cook 105, M. Ali 58) West Indies 1st innings 189 (J. Blackwood 85; J. Anderson 6-42) England 2nd innings (Overnight: 39-5) A. Cook c K. Brathwaite b Gabriel 4 J. Trott lbw b Taylor 9 G. Ballance c Da. Bravo b Permaul 23 I. Bell lbw b Taylor 0 J. Root c Da. Bravo b Holder 1 M. Ali b Permaul 8 B. Stokes c Chanderpaul b Permaul 32 J. Buttler not out 35 C. Jordan lbw b Holder 2 S. Broad b Holder 0 J. Anderson lbw b Taylor 2 Extras (b-4 lb-2 nb-1) 7 Total (all out, 42.1 overs) 123 Fall of wickets: 1-11 J. Trott,2-13 A. Cook,3-18 I. Bell,4-28 J. Root,5-39 M. Ali,6-62 G. Ballance,7-95 B. Stokes,8-98 C. Jordan,9-98 S. Broad,10-123 J. Anderson Bowling J. Taylor 11.1 - 1 - 33 - 3 S. Gabriel 7 - 4 - 16 - 1(nb-1) J. Holder 9 - 3 - 15 - 3 V. Permaul 11 - 3 - 43 - 3 M. Samuels 4 - 1 - 10 - 0 West Indies 2nd innings (Target: 192 runs) K. Brathwaite c Jordan b Ali 25 S. Hope lbw b Jordan 9 Da. Bravo c Broad b Stokes 82 M. Samuels b Broad 20 S. Chanderpaul b Anderson 0 J. Blackwood not out 47 D. Ramdin not out 0 Extras (b-5 lb-6) 11 Total (for 5 wickets, 62.4 overs) 194 Fall of wickets: 1-35 S. Hope,2-35 K. Brathwaite,3-70 M. Samuels,4-80 S. Chanderpaul,5-188 Da. Bravo To bat: J. Holder, J. Taylor, S. Gabriel, V. Permaul Bowling J. Anderson 13 - 4 - 35 - 1 S. Broad 13 - 5 - 29 - 1 C. Jordan 11 - 5 - 24 - 1 M. Ali 12.4 - 1 - 54 - 1 J. Root 8 - 4 - 16 - 0 B. Stokes 5 - 0 - 25 - 1 Referees Umpire: Billy Bowden Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Steve Davis Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: West Indies won by 5 wickets