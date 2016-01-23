Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the fourth and final Test between South Africa and England on Saturday in Centurion, South Africa South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 329-5) S. Cook b Woakes 115 D. Elgar c Taylor b Ali 20 H. Amla b Stokes 109 A. de Villiers c Root b Broad 0 J. Duminy lbw b Ali 16 T. Bavuma c Bairstow b Broad 35 Q. de Kock not out 129 K. Rabada lbw b Anderson 0 K. Abbott lbw b Stokes 16 D. Piedt c Bairstow b Stokes 19 M. Morkel lbw b Stokes 0 Extras (b-1 lb-11 w-4) 16 Total (all out, 132 overs) 475 Fall of wickets: 1-35 D. Elgar,2-237 H. Amla,3-238 A. de Villiers,4-271 S. Cook,5-273 J. Duminy,6-335 T. Bavuma,7-336 K. Rabada,8-386 K. Abbott,9-468 D. Piedt,10-475 M. Morkel Bowling J. Anderson 30 - 6 - 91 - 1(w-1) S. Broad 28 - 4 - 91 - 2(w-2) M. Ali 25 - 5 - 104 - 2 C. Woakes 22 - 3 - 91 - 1(w-1) B. Stokes 27 - 3 - 86 - 4 England 1st innings A. Cook not out 67 A. Hales c Piedt b Rabada 15 N. Compton lbw b Rabada 19 J. Root not out 31 Extras (b-1 lb-4 w-1) 6 Total (for 2 wickets, 46 overs) 138 Fall of wickets: 1-22 A. Hales,2-78 N. Compton To bat: J. Taylor, B. Stokes, J. Bairstow, M. Ali, C. Woakes, S. Broad, J. Anderson Bowling K. Abbott 11 - 5 - 17 - 0 K. Rabada 12 - 2 - 55 - 2(w-1) D. Piedt 10 - 1 - 23 - 0 M. Morkel 11 - 2 - 29 - 0 D. Elgar 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle