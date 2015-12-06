Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the fourth and final Test between India and South Africa on Sunday in Delhi, India
India 1st innings 334 (A. Rahane 127, R. Ashwin 56; K. Abbott 5-40, D. Piedt 4-117)
South Africa 1st innings 121 (R. Jadeja 5-30)
India 2nd innings (Overnight: 40-2)
M. Vijay c Vilas b M. Morkel 3
S. Dhawan b M. Morkel 21
Ro. Sharma b M. Morkel 0
C. Pujara b Tahir 28
V. Kohli lbw b Abbott 88
A. Rahane not out 100
W. Saha not out 23
Extras (lb-2 nb-2) 4
Total (for 5 wickets declared, 100.1 overs) 267
Fall of wickets: 1-4 M. Vijay,2-8 Ro. Sharma,3-53 S. Dhawan,4-57 C. Pujara,5-211 V. Kohli
Did not bat: R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin, U. Yadav, I. Sharma
Bowling
M. Morkel 21 - 6 - 51 - 3(nb-1)
K. Abbott 22 - 9 - 47 - 1
D. Piedt 18 - 1 - 53 - 0
I. Tahir 26.1 - 4 - 74 - 1(nb-1)
D. Elgar 13 - 1 - 40 - 0
South Africa 2nd innings (Target: 481 runs)
D. Elgar c Rahane b Ashwin 4
T. Bavuma b Ashwin 34
H. Amla not out 23
A. de Villiers not out 11
Extras 0
Total (for 2 wickets, 72 overs) 72
Fall of wickets: 1-5 D. Elgar,2-49 T. Bavuma
Did not bat: F. du Plessis, J. Duminy, D. Vilas, D. Piedt, K. Abbott, M. Morkel, I. Tahir
Bowling
I. Sharma 12 - 7 - 16 - 0
R. Ashwin 23 - 13 - 29 - 2
R. Jadeja 23 - 16 - 10 - 0
U. Yadav 9 - 6 - 6 - 0
S. Dhawan 3 - 1 - 9 - 0
M. Vijay 2 - 0 - 2 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: CK Nandan
Match referee: Jeff Crowe