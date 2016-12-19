Dec 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between Australia and Pakistan on Monday in Brisbane, Australia Australia 1st innings 429 (S. Smith 130, P. Handscomb 105, M. Renshaw 71; W. Riaz 4-89, M. Amir 4-97) Pakistan 1st innings 142 (S. Ahmed 59no) Australia 2nd innings 202 for 5 decl (U. Khawaja 74, S. Smith 63) Pakistan 2nd innings (Overnight: 382-8; Target: 490 runs) S. Aslam c Renshaw b Starc 15 Az. Ali c Wade b Starc 71 B. Azam c Smith b Lyon 14 Y. Khan c Smith b Lyon 65 Misbah-ul-Haq c Wade b Bird 5 A. Shafiq c Warner b Starc 137 S. Ahmed b Starc 24 M. Amir c Wade b Bird 48 W. Riaz c Smith b Bird 30 Y. Shah run out (Smith) 33 R. Ali not out 1 Extras (lb-5 w-2) 7 Total (all out, 145 overs) 450 Fall of wickets: 1-31 S. Aslam,2-54 B. Azam,3-145 Az. Ali,4-165 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-173 Y. Khan,6-220 S. Ahmed,7-312 M. Amir,8-378 W. Riaz,9-449 A. Shafiq,10-450 Y. Shah Bowling M. Starc 38 - 10 - 119 - 4(w-1) J. Hazlewood 42 - 11 - 99 - 0 J. Bird 33 - 6 - 110 - 3(w-1) N. Lyon 29 - 3 - 108 - 2 N. Maddinson 3 - 0 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: Australia won by 39 runs