Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between India and South Africa on Sunday in Mumbai, India
South Africa Innings
Q. de Kock c Kohli b Raina 109
H. Amla c Dhoni b M. Sharma 23
F. du Plessis retired hurt 133
A. de Villiers c Dhoni b B. Kumar 119
D. Miller not out 22
F. Behardien c Raina b H. Singh 16
D. Elgar not out 5
Extras (lb-2 w-9) 11
Total (for 4 wickets, 50 overs) 438
Fall of wickets: 1-33 H. Amla,2-187 Q. de Kock,3-398 A. de Villiers,4-430 F. Behardien
Did not bat: D. Steyn, K. Rabada, I. Tahir, K. Abbott
Bowling
B. Kumar 10 - 0 - 106 - 1(w-3)
M. Sharma 7 - 0 - 84 - 1(w-2)
H. Singh 10 - 0 - 70 - 1(w-3)
A. Patel 8 - 0 - 65 - 0
A. Mishra 10 - 0 - 78 - 0(w-1)
S. Raina 3 - 0 - 19 - 1
V. Kohli 2 - 0 - 14 - 0
India Innings
Ro. Sharma c Tahir b Abbott 16
S. Dhawan c Amla b Rabada 60
V. Kohli c de Kock b Rabada 7
A. Rahane c Behardien b Steyn 87
S. Raina b Rabada 12
M. Dhoni b Tahir 27
A. Patel c Miller b Steyn 5
H. Singh c sub b Steyn 0
B. Kumar c Miller b Tahir 1
A. Mishra lbw b Rabada 4
M. Sharma not out 0
Extras (lb-1 w-4) 5
Total (all out, 36 overs) 224
Fall of wickets: 1-22 Ro. Sharma,2-44 V. Kohli,3-156 S. Dhawan,4-172 S. Raina,5-185 A. Rahane,6-195 A. Patel,7-201 H. Singh,8-210 B. Kumar,9-219 M. Dhoni,10-224 A. Mishra
Bowling
D. Steyn 7 - 0 - 38 - 3(w-1)
K. Rabada 7 - 0 - 41 - 4(w-2)
K. Abbott 7 - 0 - 39 - 1
F. Behardien 8 - 0 - 55 - 0(w-1)
I. Tahir 7 - 1 - 50 - 2
Referees
Umpire: Anil Chaudhary
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
TV umpire: Vineet Kulkarni
Match referee: Chris Broad
Result: South Africa won by 214 runs