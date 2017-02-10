Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first and final Test between India and Bangladesh on Friday in Hyderabad, India India 1st innings (Overnight: 356-3) L. Rahul b Ahmed 2 M. Vijay b T. Islam 108 C. Pujara c Rahim b M. Hasan 83 V. Kohli lbw b T. Islam 204 A. Rahane c M. Hasan b T. Islam 82 W. Saha not out 106 R. Ashwin c Sarkar b M. Hasan 34 R. Jadeja not out 60 Extras (lb-5 nb-2 w-1) 8 Total (for 6 wickets declared, 166 overs) 687 Fall of wickets: 1-2 L. Rahul,2-180 C. Pujara,3-234 M. Vijay,4-456 A. Rahane,5-495 V. Kohli,6-569 R. Ashwin Did not bat: B. Kumar, U. Yadav, I. Sharma Bowling T. Ahmed 25 - 2 - 127 - 1(nb-1 w-1) K. Rabbi 19 - 1 - 100 - 0(nb-1) S. Sarkar 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 M. Hasan 42 - 0 - 165 - 2 S. Al Hasan 24 - 4 - 104 - 0 T. Islam 47 - 6 - 156 - 3 Sa. Rahman 3 - 0 - 10 - 0 Mahmudullah 5 - 0 - 16 - 0 Bangladesh 1st innings T. Iqbal not out 24 S. Sarkar c Saha b U. Yadav 15 M. Haque not out 1 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for 1 wickets, 14 overs) 41 Fall of wickets: 1-38 S. Sarkar To bat: Mahmudullah, S. Al Hasan, M. Rahim, S. Rahman, M. Hasan, T. Islam, T. Ahmed, K. Rabbi Bowling B. Kumar 5 - 2 - 7 - 0 I. Sharma 5 - 0 - 30 - 0 R. Ashwin 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 U. Yadav 2 - 1 - 2 - 1 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Andy Pycroft