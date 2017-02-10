Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first and final Test between India and Bangladesh on Friday in Hyderabad, India
India 1st innings (Overnight: 356-3)
L. Rahul b Ahmed 2
M. Vijay b T. Islam 108
C. Pujara c Rahim b M. Hasan 83
V. Kohli lbw b T. Islam 204
A. Rahane c M. Hasan b T. Islam 82
W. Saha not out 106
R. Ashwin c Sarkar b M. Hasan 34
R. Jadeja not out 60
Extras (lb-5 nb-2 w-1) 8
Total (for 6 wickets declared, 166 overs) 687
Fall of wickets: 1-2 L. Rahul,2-180 C. Pujara,3-234 M. Vijay,4-456 A. Rahane,5-495 V. Kohli,6-569 R. Ashwin
Did not bat: B. Kumar, U. Yadav, I. Sharma
Bowling
T. Ahmed 25 - 2 - 127 - 1(nb-1 w-1)
K. Rabbi 19 - 1 - 100 - 0(nb-1)
S. Sarkar 1 - 0 - 4 - 0
M. Hasan 42 - 0 - 165 - 2
S. Al Hasan 24 - 4 - 104 - 0
T. Islam 47 - 6 - 156 - 3
Sa. Rahman 3 - 0 - 10 - 0
Mahmudullah 5 - 0 - 16 - 0
Bangladesh 1st innings
T. Iqbal not out 24
S. Sarkar c Saha b U. Yadav 15
M. Haque not out 1
Extras (lb-1) 1
Total (for 1 wickets, 14 overs) 41
Fall of wickets: 1-38 S. Sarkar
To bat: Mahmudullah, S. Al Hasan, M. Rahim, S. Rahman, M. Hasan, T. Islam, T. Ahmed, K. Rabbi
Bowling
B. Kumar 5 - 2 - 7 - 0
I. Sharma 5 - 0 - 30 - 0
R. Ashwin 2 - 1 - 1 - 0
U. Yadav 2 - 1 - 2 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Joel Wilson
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Match referee: Andy Pycroft