Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between England and Scotland on Monday in Christchurch, New Zealand
England Innings
M. Ali c Coleman b Khan 128
I. Bell c Coetzer b Berrington 54
G. Ballance b Evans 10
J. Root c Cross b Davey 1
E. Morgan c Mommsen b Davey 46
J. Taylor st Cross b Davey 17
J. Buttler c Davey b Wardlaw 24
C. Woakes c Mommsen b Davey 1
S. Broad not out 0
S. Finn not out 1
Extras (b-1 lb-4 nb-1 w-15) 21
Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 303
Fall of wickets: 1-172 I. Bell,2-201 M. Ali,3-203 G. Ballance,4-203 J. Root,5-252 J. Taylor,6-297 J. Buttler,7-300 E. Morgan,8-300 C. Woakes
Did not bat: J. Anderson
Bowling
I. Wardlaw 10 - 1 - 60 - 1(w-2)
J. Davey 10 - 0 - 68 - 4(w-9)
A. Evans 10 - 1 - 46 - 1(w-2)
M. Haq 10 - 0 - 51 - 1(nb-1)
R. Berrington 5 - 0 - 43 - 1(w-2)
M. Machan 2 - 0 - 11 - 0
K. Coetzer 3 - 0 - 19 - 0
Scotland Innings
K. Coetzer c Woakes b Ali 71
C. MacLeod c Buttler b Anderson 4
F. Coleman c Morgan b Woakes 7
M. Machan c Buttler b Finn 5
P. Mommsen c Broad b Root 26
R. Berrington c Morgan b Ali 8
M. Cross c Root b Finn 23
J. Davey c Buttler b Finn 9
M. Haq c Ballance b Woakes 15
A. Evans c Buttler b Anderson 9
I. Wardlaw not out 0
Extras (lb-5 w-2) 7
Total (all out, 42.2 overs) 184
Fall of wickets: 1-17 C. MacLeod,2-47 F. Coleman,3-54 M. Machan,4-114 P. Mommsen,5-122 K. Coetzer,6-128 R. Berrington,7-150 J. Davey,8-160 M. Cross,9-184 A. Evans,10-184 M. Haq
Bowling
J. Anderson 6 - 0 - 30 - 2
S. Broad 7 - 0 - 24 - 0(w-1)
C. Woakes 5.2 - 0 - 25 - 2
S. Finn 9 - 3 - 26 - 3
M. Ali 10 - 0 - 47 - 2
J. Root 5 - 0 - 27 - 1(w-1)
Referees
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus
Match referee: David Boon
Result: England won by 119 runs