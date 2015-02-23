Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between England and Scotland on Monday in Christchurch, New Zealand England Innings M. Ali c Coleman b Khan 128 I. Bell c Coetzer b Berrington 54 G. Ballance b Evans 10 J. Root c Cross b Davey 1 E. Morgan c Mommsen b Davey 46 J. Taylor st Cross b Davey 17 J. Buttler c Davey b Wardlaw 24 C. Woakes c Mommsen b Davey 1 S. Broad not out 0 S. Finn not out 1 Extras (b-1 lb-4 nb-1 w-15) 21 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 303 Fall of wickets: 1-172 I. Bell,2-201 M. Ali,3-203 G. Ballance,4-203 J. Root,5-252 J. Taylor,6-297 J. Buttler,7-300 E. Morgan,8-300 C. Woakes Did not bat: J. Anderson Bowling I. Wardlaw 10 - 1 - 60 - 1(w-2) J. Davey 10 - 0 - 68 - 4(w-9) A. Evans 10 - 1 - 46 - 1(w-2) M. Haq 10 - 0 - 51 - 1(nb-1) R. Berrington 5 - 0 - 43 - 1(w-2) M. Machan 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 K. Coetzer 3 - 0 - 19 - 0 Scotland Innings K. Coetzer c Woakes b Ali 71 C. MacLeod c Buttler b Anderson 4 F. Coleman c Morgan b Woakes 7 M. Machan c Buttler b Finn 5 P. Mommsen c Broad b Root 26 R. Berrington c Morgan b Ali 8 M. Cross c Root b Finn 23 J. Davey c Buttler b Finn 9 M. Haq c Ballance b Woakes 15 A. Evans c Buttler b Anderson 9 I. Wardlaw not out 0 Extras (lb-5 w-2) 7 Total (all out, 42.2 overs) 184 Fall of wickets: 1-17 C. MacLeod,2-47 F. Coleman,3-54 M. Machan,4-114 P. Mommsen,5-122 K. Coetzer,6-128 R. Berrington,7-150 J. Davey,8-160 M. Cross,9-184 A. Evans,10-184 M. Haq Bowling J. Anderson 6 - 0 - 30 - 2 S. Broad 7 - 0 - 24 - 0(w-1) C. Woakes 5.2 - 0 - 25 - 2 S. Finn 9 - 3 - 26 - 3 M. Ali 10 - 0 - 47 - 2 J. Root 5 - 0 - 27 - 1(w-1) Referees Umpire: Sundaram Ravi Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: David Boon Result: England won by 119 runs