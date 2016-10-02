Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between South Africa and Australia on Sunday in Johannesburg, South Africa South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c Tremain b Hastings 22 R. Rossouw c sub b Hastings 75 F. du Plessis c Smith b M. Marsh 111 J. Duminy b M. Marsh 82 D. Miller c Zampa b Hastings 26 F. Behardien c Warner b Tremain 13 W. Parnell not out 8 A. Phehlukwayo not out 13 Extras (lb-1 w-10) 11 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 361 Fall of wickets: 1-70 Q. de Kock,2-146 R. Rossouw,3-296 J. Duminy,4-308 F. du Plessis,5-334 F. Behardien,6-347 D. Miller Did not bat: D. Steyn, K. Rabada, I. Tahir Bowling C. Tremain 10 - 0 - 78 - 1(w-2) J. Mennie 10 - 0 - 82 - 0(w-1) J. Hastings 10 - 0 - 57 - 3(w-1) M. Marsh 10 - 0 - 68 - 2(w-1) A. Zampa 8 - 0 - 54 - 0 T. Head 2 - 0 - 21 - 0(w-5) Australia Innings A. Finch c Behardien b Rabada 1 D. Warner c Miller b Duminy 50 S. Smith c de Kock b Steyn 14 G. Bailey b Parnell 9 M. Marsh c de Kock b Parnell 19 T. Head lbw b Rabada 51 M. Wade c Duminy b Parnell 33 J. Hastings c Miller b Phehlukwayo 23 J. Mennie b Tahir 1 A. Zampa b Phehlukwayo 8 C. Tremain not out 0 Extras (lb-4 w-6) 10 Total (all out, 37.4 overs) 219 Fall of wickets: 1-3 A. Finch,2-29 S. Smith,3-55 G. Bailey,4-87 M. Marsh,5-114 D. Warner,6-183 T. Head,7-185 M. Wade,8-204 J. Mennie,9-213 J. Hastings,10-219 A. Zampa Bowling D. Steyn 7 - 0 - 37 - 1(w-1) K. Rabada 7 - 0 - 31 - 2(w-4) W. Parnell 7 - 0 - 40 - 3 A. Phehlukwayo 6.4 - 0 - 59 - 2(w-1) I. Tahir 7 - 1 - 31 - 1 J. Duminy 3 - 0 - 17 - 1 Referees Umpire: Shaun George Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Chris Broad Result: South Africa won by 142 runs