Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between South Africa and Australia on Sunday in Johannesburg, South Africa
South Africa Innings
Q. de Kock c Tremain b Hastings 22
R. Rossouw c sub b Hastings 75
F. du Plessis c Smith b M. Marsh 111
J. Duminy b M. Marsh 82
D. Miller c Zampa b Hastings 26
F. Behardien c Warner b Tremain 13
W. Parnell not out 8
A. Phehlukwayo not out 13
Extras (lb-1 w-10) 11
Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 361
Fall of wickets: 1-70 Q. de Kock,2-146 R. Rossouw,3-296 J. Duminy,4-308 F. du Plessis,5-334 F. Behardien,6-347 D. Miller
Did not bat: D. Steyn, K. Rabada, I. Tahir
Bowling
C. Tremain 10 - 0 - 78 - 1(w-2)
J. Mennie 10 - 0 - 82 - 0(w-1)
J. Hastings 10 - 0 - 57 - 3(w-1)
M. Marsh 10 - 0 - 68 - 2(w-1)
A. Zampa 8 - 0 - 54 - 0
T. Head 2 - 0 - 21 - 0(w-5)
Australia Innings
A. Finch c Behardien b Rabada 1
D. Warner c Miller b Duminy 50
S. Smith c de Kock b Steyn 14
G. Bailey b Parnell 9
M. Marsh c de Kock b Parnell 19
T. Head lbw b Rabada 51
M. Wade c Duminy b Parnell 33
J. Hastings c Miller b Phehlukwayo 23
J. Mennie b Tahir 1
A. Zampa b Phehlukwayo 8
C. Tremain not out 0
Extras (lb-4 w-6) 10
Total (all out, 37.4 overs) 219
Fall of wickets: 1-3 A. Finch,2-29 S. Smith,3-55 G. Bailey,4-87 M. Marsh,5-114 D. Warner,6-183 T. Head,7-185 M. Wade,8-204 J. Mennie,9-213 J. Hastings,10-219 A. Zampa
Bowling
D. Steyn 7 - 0 - 37 - 1(w-1)
K. Rabada 7 - 0 - 31 - 2(w-4)
W. Parnell 7 - 0 - 40 - 3
A. Phehlukwayo 6.4 - 0 - 59 - 2(w-1)
I. Tahir 7 - 1 - 31 - 1
J. Duminy 3 - 0 - 17 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Shaun George
Umpire: Nigel Llong
TV umpire: Joel Wilson
Match referee: Chris Broad
Result: South Africa won by 142 runs