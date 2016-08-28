Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between South Africa and New Zealand on Sunday in Centurion, South Africa South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 283-3) S. Cook c Williamson b Bracewell 56 Q. de Kock c Boult b Wagner 82 H. Amla c Watling b Wagner 58 J. Duminy c Watling b Southee 88 F. du Plessis not out 112 T. Bavuma c Bracewell b Wagner 8 S. van Zyl c Taylor b Wagner 35 V. Philander b Wagner 8 K. Rabada c Nicholls b Santner 7 D. Steyn not out 13 Extras (b-10 lb-4) 14 Total (for 8 wickets, 154 overs) 481 Fall of wickets: 1-133 Q. de Kock,2-151 S. Cook,3-246 H. Amla,4-317 J. Duminy,5-342 T. Bavuma,6-426 S. van Zyl,7-442 V. Philander,8-463 K. Rabada Did not bat: D. Piedt Bowling T. Southee 35 - 5 - 114 - 1 T. Boult 35.4 - 7 - 107 - 0 D. Bracewell 30.2 - 9 - 98 - 1 M. Santner 14 - 1 - 62 - 1 N. Wagner 39 - 8 - 86 - 5 New Zealand 1st innings M. Guptill c van Zyl b Philander 8 T. Latham c de Kock b Steyn 4 K. Williamson not out 15 R. Taylor run out (Bavuma) 1 H. Nicholls not out 4 Extras (lb-1 w-5) 6 Total (for 3 wickets, 16 overs) 38 Fall of wickets: 1-13 M. Guptill,2-13 T. Latham,3-26 R. Taylor To bat: B. Watling, M. Santner, D. Bracewell, T. Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling D. Steyn 8 - 2 - 18 - 1 V. Philander 4 - 1 - 10 - 1 K. Rabada 4 - 0 - 9 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Andy Pycroft TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.