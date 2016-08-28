Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between South Africa and New Zealand on Sunday in Centurion, South Africa South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 283-3) S. Cook c Williamson b Bracewell 56 Q. de Kock c Boult b Wagner 82 H. Amla c Watling b Wagner 58 J. Duminy c Watling b Southee 88 F. du Plessis not out 112 T. Bavuma c Bracewell b Wagner 8 S. van Zyl c Taylor b Wagner 35 V. Philander b Wagner 8 K. Rabada c Nicholls b Santner 7 D. Steyn not out 13 Extras (b-10 lb-4) 14 Total (for 8 wickets, 154 overs) 481 Fall of wickets: 1-133 Q. de Kock,2-151 S. Cook,3-246 H. Amla,4-317 J. Duminy,5-342 T. Bavuma,6-426 S. van Zyl,7-442 V. Philander,8-463 K. Rabada Did not bat: D. Piedt Bowling T. Southee 35 - 5 - 114 - 1 T. Boult 35.4 - 7 - 107 - 0 D. Bracewell 30.2 - 9 - 98 - 1 M. Santner 14 - 1 - 62 - 1 N. Wagner 39 - 8 - 86 - 5 New Zealand 1st innings M. Guptill c van Zyl b Philander 8 T. Latham c de Kock b Steyn 4 K. Williamson not out 15 R. Taylor run out (Bavuma) 1 H. Nicholls not out 4 Extras (lb-1 w-5) 6 Total (for 3 wickets, 16 overs) 38 Fall of wickets: 1-13 M. Guptill,2-13 T. Latham,3-26 R. Taylor To bat: B. Watling, M. Santner, D. Bracewell, T. Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling D. Steyn 8 - 2 - 18 - 1 V. Philander 4 - 1 - 10 - 1 K. Rabada 4 - 0 - 9 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Andy Pycroft TV umpire: Richard Illingworth