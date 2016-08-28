Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between Sri Lanka and Australia on Sunday in Dambulla, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Innings D. Gunathilaka b Starc 5 T. Dilshan c Bailey b Zampa 42 K. Mendis c Warner b Hazlewood 4 D. Chandimal c Zampa b Faulkner 102 A. Mathews lbw b Zampa 2 D. de Silva c S. Marsh b Faulkner 12 K. Perera b Starc 11 T. Perera c S. Marsh b Hastings 9 S. Prasanna c Bailey b Zampa 3 D. Perera c Warner b Hastings 17 A. Aponso not out 1 Extras (lb-10 w-8) 18 Total (all out, 49.2 overs) 226 Fall of wickets: 1-6 D. Gunathilaka,2-23 K. Mendis,3-96 T. Dilshan,4-103 A. Mathews,5-133 D. de Silva,6-154 K. Perera,7-165 T. Perera,8-178 S. Prasanna,9-217 D. Perera,10-226 D. Chandimal Bowling M. Starc 10 - 0 - 42 - 2(w-3) J. Hazlewood 10 - 0 - 51 - 1(w-1) J. Hastings 10 - 1 - 41 - 2(w-2) J. Faulkner 9.2 - 0 - 44 - 2(w-2) A. Zampa 10 - 0 - 38 - 3 Australia Innings D. Warner c Dilshan b Mathews 10 A. Finch lbw b Aponso 30 S. Marsh c Chandimal b Mathews 1 G. Bailey b Prasanna 70 T. Head b D. Perera 36 M. Wade st K. Perera b D. Perera 42 J. Faulkner c D. Perera b Aponso 4 J. Hastings not out 5 M. Starc c Prasanna b D. de Silva 12 A. Zampa not out 5 Extras (lb-6 w-6) 12 Total (for 8 wickets, 46 overs) 227 Fall of wickets: 1-31 D. Warner,2-42 A. Finch,3-44 S. Marsh,4-106 T. Head,5-187 M. Wade,6-204 G. Bailey,7-206 J. Faulkner,8-222 M. Starc Did not bat: J. Hazlewood Bowling A. Mathews 7 - 0 - 30 - 2 T. Perera 2 - 0 - 18 - 0(w-2) A. Aponso 10 - 0 - 44 - 2(w-1) D. Perera 10 - 0 - 45 - 2(w-1) T. Dilshan 4 - 0 - 24 - 0 S. Prasanna 9 - 0 - 39 - 1(w-2) D. de Silva 4 - 0 - 21 - 1 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz TV umpire: Michael Gough Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Australia won by 2 wickets
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.