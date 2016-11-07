Nov 7 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between Australia and South Africa on Monday in Perth, Australia South Africa 1st innings 242 (Q. de Kock 84, T. Bavuma 51; M. Starc 4-71) Australia 1st innings 244 (D. Warner 97, S. Marsh 63; V. Philander 4-56) South Africa 2nd innings 540 for 8 decl (J. Duminy 141, D. Elgar 127, V. Philander 73, Q. de Kock 64) Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 169-4; Target: 539 runs) S. Marsh c du Plessis b Rabada 15 D. Warner run out (Bavuma) 35 U. Khawaja lbw b Duminy 97 S. Smith c de Kock b Rabada 34 A. Voges c de Kock b Rabada 1 M. Marsh lbw b Rabada 26 P. Nevill not out 60 M. Starc lbw b Rabada 13 P. Siddle lbw b Philander 13 J. Hazlewood c Elgar b Bavuma 29 N. Lyon lbw b Maharaj 8 Extras (b-13 lb-11 nb-2 w-4) 30 Total (all out, 119.1 overs) 361 Fall of wickets: 1-52 D. Warner,2-52 S. Marsh,3-144 S. Smith,4-146 A. Voges,5-196 M. Marsh,6-246 U. Khawaja,7-262 M. Starc,8-280 P. Siddle,9-345 J. Hazlewood,10-361 N. Lyon Bowling K. Rabada 31 - 6 - 92 - 5(w-3) V. Philander 22 - 7 - 55 - 1 J. Duminy 17 - 1 - 51 - 1 K. Maharaj 40.1 - 10 - 94 - 1(w-1) S. Cook 2 - 0 - 16 - 0 T. Bavuma 7 - 1 - 29 - 1(nb-2) Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: South Africa won by 177 runs