Cricket-Fast man Starc sees quick return to rhythm
LONDON, May 29 Refreshed Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc is confident of regaining his rhythm quickly for the Champions Trophy after being sidelined nearly three months with a foot injury.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first and final Test between India and Bangladesh on Saturday in Hyderabad, India India 1st innings 687 for 6 decl (V. Kohli 204, M. Vijay 108, W. Saha 106no, C. Pujara 83, A. Rahane 82, R. Jadeja 60no) Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 41-1) T. Iqbal run out (U. Yadav, B. Kumar) 24 S. Sarkar c Saha b U. Yadav 15 M. Haque lbw b U. Yadav 12 Mahmudullah lbw b I. Sharma 28 S. Al Hasan c U. Yadav b R. Ashwin 82 M. Rahim not out 81 Sa. Rahman lbw b Jadeja 16 M. Hasan not out 51 Extras (lb-13) 13 Total (for 6 wickets, 104 overs) 322 Fall of wickets: 1-38 S. Sarkar,2-44 T. Iqbal,3-64 M. Haque,4-109 Mahmudullah,5-216 S. Al Hasan,6-235 Sa. Rahman To bat: T. Islam, T. Ahmed, K. Rabbi Bowling B. Kumar 17 - 6 - 46 - 0 I. Sharma 16 - 5 - 54 - 1 R. Ashwin 24 - 6 - 77 - 1 U. Yadav 18 - 3 - 72 - 2 R. Jadeja 29 - 8 - 60 - 1 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Andy Pycroft
May 27 Ben Stokes smashed a blistering century and Mark Wood bowled an excellent final over as England beat South Africa by two runs in the second one-day international in Southampton on Saturday for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.