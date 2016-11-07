Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Nov 7 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka on Monday in Harare, Zimbabwe Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 290-5) D. Karunaratne c Williams b H. Masakadza 26 K. Silva lbw b Mpofu 37 K. Perera c Mumba b H. Masakadza 4 K. Mendis c Moor b Tiripano 26 U. Tharanga c H. Masakadza b Cremer 79 D. de Silva c&b Cremer 127 A. Gunaratne st Moor b Williams 116 D. Perera lbw b Cremer 34 R. Herath c Moor b Tiripano 27 S. Lakmal b Tiripano 0 L. Kumara not out 7 Extras (b-9 lb-8 nb-2 w-2) 21 Total (all out, 144.4 overs) 504 Fall of wickets: 1-62 D. Karunaratne,2-66 K. Perera,3-84 K. Silva,4-112 K. Mendis,5-255 U. Tharanga,6-342 D. de Silva,7-396 D. Perera,8-471 R. Herath,9-471 S. Lakmal,10-504 A. Gunaratne Bowling C. Mumba 23 - 4 - 80 - 0 D. Tiripano 32 - 4 - 91 - 3(nb-2 w-2) C. Mpofu 23 - 4 - 92 - 1 H. Masakadza 13 - 4 - 34 - 2 G. Cremer 40 - 1 - 136 - 3 S. Williams 8.4 - 1 - 31 - 1 M. Waller 5 - 0 - 23 - 0 Zimbabwe 1st innings T. Mawoyo lbw b Herath 3 B. Chari not out 60 H. Masakadza c D. de Silva b Herath 0 C. Ervine not out 60 Extras (b-2 lb-1) 3 Total (for 2 wickets, 35 overs) 126 Fall of wickets: 1-17 T. Mawoyo,2-17 H. Masakadza To bat: S. Williams, M. Waller, P. Moor, G. Cremer, D. Tiripano, C. Mumba, C. Mpofu Bowling S. Lakmal 9 - 1 - 23 - 0 R. Herath 11 - 1 - 44 - 2 L. Kumara 6 - 0 - 24 - 0 D. Perera 6 - 1 - 23 - 0 A. Gunaratne 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 D. de Silva 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Langton Rusere Match referee: Chris Broad
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.