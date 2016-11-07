Nov 7 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka on Monday in Harare, Zimbabwe Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 290-5) D. Karunaratne c Williams b H. Masakadza 26 K. Silva lbw b Mpofu 37 K. Perera c Mumba b H. Masakadza 4 K. Mendis c Moor b Tiripano 26 U. Tharanga c H. Masakadza b Cremer 79 D. de Silva c&b Cremer 127 A. Gunaratne st Moor b Williams 116 D. Perera lbw b Cremer 34 R. Herath c Moor b Tiripano 27 S. Lakmal b Tiripano 0 L. Kumara not out 7 Extras (b-9 lb-8 nb-2 w-2) 21 Total (all out, 144.4 overs) 504 Fall of wickets: 1-62 D. Karunaratne,2-66 K. Perera,3-84 K. Silva,4-112 K. Mendis,5-255 U. Tharanga,6-342 D. de Silva,7-396 D. Perera,8-471 R. Herath,9-471 S. Lakmal,10-504 A. Gunaratne Bowling C. Mumba 23 - 4 - 80 - 0 D. Tiripano 32 - 4 - 91 - 3(nb-2 w-2) C. Mpofu 23 - 4 - 92 - 1 H. Masakadza 13 - 4 - 34 - 2 G. Cremer 40 - 1 - 136 - 3 S. Williams 8.4 - 1 - 31 - 1 M. Waller 5 - 0 - 23 - 0 Zimbabwe 1st innings T. Mawoyo lbw b Herath 3 B. Chari not out 60 H. Masakadza c D. de Silva b Herath 0 C. Ervine not out 60 Extras (b-2 lb-1) 3 Total (for 2 wickets, 35 overs) 126 Fall of wickets: 1-17 T. Mawoyo,2-17 H. Masakadza To bat: S. Williams, M. Waller, P. Moor, G. Cremer, D. Tiripano, C. Mumba, C. Mpofu Bowling S. Lakmal 9 - 1 - 23 - 0 R. Herath 11 - 1 - 44 - 2 L. Kumara 6 - 0 - 24 - 0 D. Perera 6 - 1 - 23 - 0 A. Gunaratne 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 D. de Silva 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Langton Rusere Match referee: Chris Broad