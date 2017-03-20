March 20 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the third Test between India and Australia on Monday in Ranchi, India Australia 1st innings 451 (S. Smith 178no, G. Maxwell 104; R. Jadeja 5-124) India 1st innings 603 for 9 decl (C. Pujara 202, W. Saha 117, M. Vijay 82, L. Rahul 67, R. Jadeja 54no; P. Cummins 4-106) Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 23-2) D. Warner b Jadeja 14 M. Renshaw lbw b I. Sharma 15 N. Lyon b Jadeja 2 S. Smith b Jadeja 21 S. Marsh c Vijay b Jadeja 53 P. Handscomb not out 72 G. Maxwell c Vijay b R. Ashwin 2 M. Wade not out 9 Extras (b-9 lb-4 nb-3) 16 Total (for 6 wickets, 100 overs) 204 Fall of wickets: 1-17 D. Warner,2-23 N. Lyon,3-59 M. Renshaw,4-63 S. Smith,5-187 S. Marsh,6-190 G. Maxwell To bat: S. O'Keefe, P. Cummins, J. Hazlewood Bowling R. Ashwin 30 - 10 - 71 - 1 R. Jadeja 44 - 18 - 54 - 4 U. Yadav 15 - 2 - 36 - 0 I. Sharma 11 - 0 - 30 - 1(nb-3) Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: Draw