June 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between England and New Zealand on Wednesday in Nottingham, England
New Zealand Innings
M. Guptill c Finn b Stokes 53
B. McCullum c Buttler b Wood 35
K. Williamson c Rashid b Willey 90
R. Taylor lbw b Finn 42
G. Elliott not out 55
L. Ronchi c Stokes b Willey 8
M. Santner c Billings b Stokes 44
T. Southee c Stokes b Rashid 1
B. Wheeler not out 3
Extras (lb-2 nb-3 w-13) 18
Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 349
Fall of wickets: 1-88 B. McCullum,2-116 M. Guptill,3-217 R. Taylor,4-250 K. Williamson,5-271 L. Ronchi,6-342 M. Santner,7-344 T. Southee
Did not bat: M. Henry, M. McClenaghan
Bowling
D. Willey 10 - 0 - 89 - 2(nb-1 w-7)
S. Finn 10 - 1 - 51 - 1(w-1)
M. Wood 10 - 0 - 49 - 1(w-1)
B. Stokes 10 - 0 - 73 - 2(nb-2 w-2)
A. Rashid 8 - 0 - 75 - 1(w-1)
J. Root 2 - 0 - 10 - 0(w-1)
England Innings
J. Roy c Williamson b Henry 38
A. Hales b Henry 67
J. Root not out 106
E. Morgan c Henry b Southee 113
B. Stokes not out 19
Extras (lb-4 w-3) 7
Total (for 3 wickets, 44 overs) 350
Fall of wickets: 1-100 A. Hales,2-111 J. Roy,3-309 E. Morgan
Did not bat: J. Buttler, S. Billings, A. Rashid, D. Willey, M. Wood, S. Finn
Bowling
B. Wheeler 8 - 1 - 75 - 0
T. Southee 10 - 0 - 70 - 1(w-3)
M. McClenaghan 8 - 0 - 64 - 0
M. Henry 10 - 0 - 77 - 2
K. Williamson 4 - 0 - 28 - 0
M. Santner 4 - 0 - 32 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Rob Bailey
Umpire: Steve Davis
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Match referee: Javagal Srinath
Result: England won by 7 wickets