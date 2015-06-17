June 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between England and New Zealand on Wednesday in Nottingham, England New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Finn b Stokes 53 B. McCullum c Buttler b Wood 35 K. Williamson c Rashid b Willey 90 R. Taylor lbw b Finn 42 G. Elliott not out 55 L. Ronchi c Stokes b Willey 8 M. Santner c Billings b Stokes 44 T. Southee c Stokes b Rashid 1 B. Wheeler not out 3 Extras (lb-2 nb-3 w-13) 18 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 349 Fall of wickets: 1-88 B. McCullum,2-116 M. Guptill,3-217 R. Taylor,4-250 K. Williamson,5-271 L. Ronchi,6-342 M. Santner,7-344 T. Southee Did not bat: M. Henry, M. McClenaghan Bowling D. Willey 10 - 0 - 89 - 2(nb-1 w-7) S. Finn 10 - 1 - 51 - 1(w-1) M. Wood 10 - 0 - 49 - 1(w-1) B. Stokes 10 - 0 - 73 - 2(nb-2 w-2) A. Rashid 8 - 0 - 75 - 1(w-1) J. Root 2 - 0 - 10 - 0(w-1) England Innings J. Roy c Williamson b Henry 38 A. Hales b Henry 67 J. Root not out 106 E. Morgan c Henry b Southee 113 B. Stokes not out 19 Extras (lb-4 w-3) 7 Total (for 3 wickets, 44 overs) 350 Fall of wickets: 1-100 A. Hales,2-111 J. Roy,3-309 E. Morgan Did not bat: J. Buttler, S. Billings, A. Rashid, D. Willey, M. Wood, S. Finn Bowling B. Wheeler 8 - 1 - 75 - 0 T. Southee 10 - 0 - 70 - 1(w-3) M. McClenaghan 8 - 0 - 64 - 0 M. Henry 10 - 0 - 77 - 2 K. Williamson 4 - 0 - 28 - 0 M. Santner 4 - 0 - 32 - 0 Referees Umpire: Rob Bailey Umpire: Steve Davis TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: England won by 7 wickets